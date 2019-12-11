Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: DOLS Authorised Signatories Training Course (London, 7/2/20)"
This course aims to provide guidance on the role of signatories and to update designated signatories in relation to the latest case law around their specific role within the DOLS procedures. Please note: this course is not designed for BIAs but specifically the role of local authority managers acting as authorised signatories. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
