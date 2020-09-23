Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: DOLS Authorised Signatories (online, 28/9/20 and 30/9/20)"
This course, originally scheduled for 5/6/20, has either been postponed or will be converted to a webinar (TBC). This course aims to provide guidance on the role of signatories and to update designated signatories in relation to the latest case law around their specific role within the DOLS procedures. Please note: this course is not designed for BIAs but specifically the role of local authority managers acting as authorised signatories. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
