Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: BIA Legal Update Annual Refresher (London, summer 2020)"

This course, originally scheduled for 11/5/20, has either been postponed or will be converted to a webinar (TBC). This course aims to provide an essential update on case law in relation to the role of the BIA. Learning outcomes: (a) Consider the latest DoLS news, research and guidance; (b) Examine the latest case law relevant to DoLS and the BIA role; (c) Reflect on how the information covered affects BIA practice. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

EVENTS DATABASE

You are required to stay at home, for an initial period of 3 weeks from 23/3/20: only go outside for food, health reasons or essential work; stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people; wash your hands as soon as you get home. The police and other relevant authorities will be given enforcement powers.

Date: 1/1/30

Provider: Edge Training

Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar