Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: BIA Legal Update - Annual Refresher (London, 28/2/20)"

This course aims to provide an essential update on case law in relation to the role of the BIA. Learning outcomes: (1) Consider the latest DoLS news, research and guidance; (2) Examine the latest case law relevant to DoLS and the BIA role; (3) Reflect on how the information covered affects BIA practice. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150.00 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
Date: 28/2/20
Provider: Edge Training
