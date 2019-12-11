Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: BIA Legal Update - Annual Refresher (London, 28/2/20)"

Barristers! Get some last-minute CPD here: CPD scheme :-)
This course aims to provide an essential update on case law in relation to the role of the BIA. Learning outcomes: (1) Consider the latest DoLS news, research and guidance; (2) Examine the latest case law relevant to DoLS and the BIA role; (3) Reflect on how the information covered affects BIA practice. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150.00 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

Date: 28/2/20🔍

Provider: Edge Training🔍

