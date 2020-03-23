Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: BIA Legal Update - Annual Refresher (London, summer 2020)"

{{Event
 
{{Event
 
|Provider=Edge Training
 
|Provider=Edge Training
|Description=This course aims to provide an essential update on case law in relation to the role of the BIA. Learning outcomes: (a) Consider the latest DoLS news, research and guidance; (b) Examine the latest case law relevant to DoLS and the BIA role; (c) Reflect on how the information covered affects BIA practice. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See [https://www.edgetraining.org.uk/product/bia-legal-update-24th-april-2020/ Edge website] for further details and booking information.
+
|Description=This course, originally scheduled for 24/4/20, has either been postponed or will be converted to a webinar (TBC). This course aims to provide an essential update on case law in relation to the role of the BIA. Learning outcomes: (a) Consider the latest DoLS news, research and guidance; (b) Examine the latest case law relevant to DoLS and the BIA role; (c) Reflect on how the information covered affects BIA practice. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See [https://www.edgetraining.org.uk/product/bia-legal-update-24th-april-2020/ Edge website] for further details and booking information.
|Date=2020/04/24
+
|Date=2030/01/01
 
|News=Yes
 
|News=Yes
 
|RSS pubdate=2019/12/11 06:47:09 PM
 
|RSS pubdate=2019/12/11 06:47:09 PM
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 14:40, 23 March 2020

