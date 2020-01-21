Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: BIA Legal Update - Annual Refresher (London, 24/4/20)"
Latest revision as of 20:36, 21 January 2020
This course aims to provide an essential update on case law in relation to the role of the BIA. Learning outcomes: (a) Consider the latest DoLS news, research and guidance; (b) Examine the latest case law relevant to DoLS and the BIA role; (c) Reflect on how the information covered affects BIA practice. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
