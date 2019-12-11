Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: Annual DOLS and LPS Conference (London, 2/3/20)"
The DoLS & LPS Conference will consider topics that will address both present DoLS issues and also look to the future and consider the impact of LPS. Speakers: Lord Don Touhig, Steven Richards, Victoria Butler-Cole QC, Dr Camilla Parker, VoiceAbility, Aasya Mughal. Cost: £155 plus VAT (10% discount for groups of 10 or more in one booking). See Edge website for further details and booking information.
Date: 2/3/20
Provider: Edge Training
