Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: AMHP Legal Update (London, 11/5/20)"
|
(Created page with "{{Event |Provider=Edge Training |Description=The main aim is to give AMHPs the opportunity to update their legal knowledge and skills regarding their work under the Mental Hea...")
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Event
{{Event
|Provider=Edge Training
|Provider=Edge Training
|−
|Description=The main aim is to give AMHPs the opportunity to update their legal knowledge and skills regarding their work under the Mental Health Act 1983. This update has a focus on practice dilemmas arising from recent statutory changes as well as case law developments. Speaker: Rob Brown. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See [https://www.edgetraining.org.uk/product/approved-mental-health-professionals-legal-update-11th-may-2020/ Edge website] for further details and booking information.
|+
|Description=The main aim is to give AMHPs the opportunity to update their legal knowledge and skills regarding their work under the Mental Health Act 1983. This update has a focus on practice dilemmas arising from recent statutory changes as well as case law developments. Speaker: Rob Brown. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See [https://www.edgetraining.org.uk/product/approved-mental-health-professionals-legal-update-11th-may-2020/ Edge website] for further details and booking information.
|−
|Date=
|+
|Date=//
|News=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2019/12/11 06:35:19 PM
|RSS pubdate=2019/12/11 06:35:19 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 14:43, 23 March 2020
This course, originally scheduled for 11/5/20, has either been postponed or will be converted to a webinar (TBC). The main aim is to give AMHPs the opportunity to update their legal knowledge and skills regarding their work under the Mental Health Act 1983. This update has a focus on practice dilemmas arising from recent statutory changes as well as case law developments. Speaker: Rob Brown. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
EVENTS DATABASE
The government advises everyone in the UK to avoid non-essential use of public transport, work from home where possible, and avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces.
Date: 1/1/30🔍
Provider: Edge Training🔍
Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar