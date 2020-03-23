Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: AMHP Legal Update (London, 11/5/20)"

This course, originally scheduled for 11/5/20, has either been postponed or will be converted to a webinar (TBC). The main aim is to give AMHPs the opportunity to update their legal knowledge and skills regarding their work under the Mental Health Act 1983. This update has a focus on practice dilemmas arising from recent statutory changes as well as case law developments. Speaker: Rob Brown. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

