Difference between revisions of "Discussion"

Joining the discussion list is separate from subscribing to receive [[Email updates]] , and separate from the <span class="plainlinks">[https://forum . mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/ online forum] .

This is the Mental Health Law Online email discussion list, primarily for mental health practitioners. It covers all aspects of mental health law in England & Wales, from the Mental Health Act 1983 and the Mental Health Tribunal, to the Mental Capacity Act 2005 and the Court of Protection.

Subscribing to the discussion list

Subscribe to Discussion by filling out the following form. You will be sent email requesting confirmation, to prevent others from subscribing you. Once confirmation is received, your request will be held for approval by the list moderator. You will be notified of the moderator's decision by email. This is also a hidden list, which means that the list of members is available only to the list administrator. The system will generate a password for you. Once a month, your password will be emailed to you as a reminder.

Using the discussion list

Once subscribed, you can send send a message to all the list members by emailing discussion at mentalhealthlaw.co.uk

To see the collection of prior postings to the list, visit the Discussion Archives. (The current archive is only available to the list members.)

Once subscribed, you can change your Membership options. Options include changing your email address, switching to or from Digest mode, temporarily suspending email delivery (during holidays) and unsubscribing.

Disclaimer: The list is for discussion only and should not be relied on as a replacement for formal legal advice. Individuals are responsible for the content of their own emails.