Difference between revisions of "Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v Derby City Council (2019) EWHC 3436 (Ch)"

Charitable status of foundation trusts Seventeen NHS foundation trusts argued that, as foundation trusts, they were entitled under s43(5) Local Government Finance Act 1988 to the four-fifths reduction in non-domestic rates because they were charities and the relevant properties were wholly or mainly used for charitable purposes. The High Court answered the preliminary question "Whether the Lead Claimant is a charity for the purposes of section 43(6) of the Local Government Finance Act 1988?" in the negative.

Full judgment: BAILII!

Date: 12/12/19

Court: High Court (Chancery Division)

  Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
  Derby City Council

