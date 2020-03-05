Difference between revisions of "Denzil Lush, Cretney and Lush on Lasting and Enduring Powers of Attorney (7th edn, Jordans 2013)"
 
Latest revision as of 11:25, 5 March 2020

Powers of attorney book


Title: Cretney and Lush on Lasting and Enduring Powers of Attorney

Edition: 7

Newer edition: 8th

Date: 2013

