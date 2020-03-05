Difference between revisions of "Daniel Moseley and Gary Gala (eds), Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives (Routledge 2015)"
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Resource
 
{{Resource
|Type=Book
+
|Title=Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives
 
|Author=Moseley, Daniel; Gala, Gary
 
|Author=Moseley, Daniel; Gala, Gary
|Title=Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives
+
|Book editor=Moseley, Daniel; Gala, Gary
 +
|Date=2015
 +
|Publisher=Routledge
 
|Edition number=1
 
|Edition number=1
|Publisher=Routledge
 
|Date=2015
 
 
|ASIN=0415708168
 
|ASIN=0415708168
 +
|Type=Book
 +
|Sentence=Academic psychiatry book
 +
|Detail===To do==
 +
Add full list of authors to database (available on [https://www.routledge.com/Philosophy-and-Psychiatry-Problems-Intersections-and-New-Perspectives/Moseley-Gala/p/book/9780415708166 Routledge website]).
 +
|Saved=No
 +
|News=No
 +
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/05 11:20:30 AM
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 11:20, 5 March 2020

Academic psychiatry book

To do

Add full list of authors to database (available on Routledge website).

RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives

Edition: 1

Editor(s): Moseley, Daniel🔍 · Gala, Gary🔍

Publisher Routledge🔍

Date: 2015

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Daniel_Moseley_and_Gary_Gala_(eds),_Philosophy_and_Psychiatry:_Problems,_Intersections_and_New_Perspectives_(Routledge_2015)&oldid=41055"