Difference between revisions of "Daniel Moseley and Gary Gala (eds), Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives (Routledge 2015)"

m (Jonathan moved page Book:Daniel Moseley and Gary Gala (eds), Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives (Routledge 2015) to [[Daniel Moseley and Gary Gala (eds), Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and Ne...)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
 
{{Resource
 
{{Resource
 
|Type=Book
 
|Type=Book
Line 7: Line 6:
 
|Publisher=Routledge
 
|Publisher=Routledge
 
|Date=2015
 
|Date=2015
|About=Psychiatry, Academic
 
 
|ASIN=0415708168
 
|ASIN=0415708168
 
}}
 
}}

Revision as of 11:19, 5 March 2020



RESOURCES DATABASE

Purchase: Amazon link

Type: Book🔍

Title: Philosophy and Psychiatry: Problems, Intersections and New Perspectives

Edition: 1

Author: Moseley, Daniel🔍 · Gala, Gary🔍

Publisher Routledge🔍

Date: 2015

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Daniel_Moseley_and_Gary_Gala_(eds),_Philosophy_and_Psychiatry:_Problems,_Intersections_and_New_Perspectives_(Routledge_2015)&oldid=41052"