Coronavirus care home visiting guidance "Directors of public health and care providers should follow this guidance to ensure policies for visiting arrangements and decisions are based on a dynamic risk assessment and minimise risk wherever possible." The only difference between this and the 31/7/20 version of the page is the addition of the following text to the top of the page: "For the latest care home visiting guidance please see the Adult social care: coronavirus (COVID-19) winter plan 2020 to 2021. This guidance will be updated shortly."
Download: URL†
Type: Coronavirus resource🔍
Title: Update on policies for visiting arrangements in care homes
Author: Department of Health and Social Care🔍
Date: 21/9/20🔍
