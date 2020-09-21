Difference between revisions of "DHSC, 'Update on policies for visiting arrangements in care homes' (updated 21/9/20)"

Revision as of 19:47, 25 September 2020

Coronavirus care home visiting guidance "Directors of public health and care providers should follow this guidance to ensure policies for visiting arrangements and decisions are based on a dynamic risk assessment and minimise risk wherever possible." The only difference between this and the 31/7/20 version of the page is the addition of the following text to the top of the page: "For the latest care home visiting guidance please see the Adult social care: coronavirus (COVID-19) winter plan 2020 to 2021. This guidance will be updated shortly."


