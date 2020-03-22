Difference between revisions of "DHSC, 'Responding to COVID-19: the ethical framework for adult social care' (19/3/19)"

|
|
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
{{Resource |+
Responding to COVID-19: the ethical framework for adult social care19//
|−
|Title=Responding to COVID-19: the ethical framework for adult social care |
|−
|Author=Department of Health and Social Care; |
|−
|Date=2019/03/19 |
|−
|URL=https://www.gov.uk/government/ publications/ covid-19-ethical-framework-for-adult-social-care |
|−
|Type=Document; Coronavirus resource |
|−
|Sentence=Social care coronavirus guidance |
|−
|Abstract="Guidance on ethical considerations for local authorities and adult social care professionals planning their response to COVID-19. This guidance may be reviewed and updated as the outbreak develops and subsequent guidance may be issued to support its application." |
|−
|Saved=Yes |
|−
|News=Yes |
|−
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/19 10:10:37 AM |
|−
}} |