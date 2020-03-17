Difference between revisions of "DHSC, 'Coronavirus bill: what it will do' (18/3/20)"
|Abstract="The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has identified that to effectively manage a coronavirus outbreak in the UK, we need to introduce new fast-tracked legislation. This will provide us with the legal measures to be able to implement our phased response. This paper sets out, subject to final approvals, the elements of the new legislation and why they are needed." It will involve changes to mental health law.
*See [[Parliament website, 'Coronavirus Bill 2019-21']]
Information about Coronavirus Bill "The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has identified that to effectively manage a coronavirus outbreak in the UK, we need to introduce new fast-tracked legislation. This will provide us with the legal measures to be able to implement our phased response. This paper sets out, subject to final approvals, the elements of the new legislation and why they are needed." It will involve changes to mental health law.
See also
RESOURCES DATABASE
Download: URL†
Type: Document🔍 · Coronavirus resource🔍
Title: Coronavirus bill: what it will do
Author: Department of Health and Social Care🔍
Date: 17/3/20🔍
What links here: