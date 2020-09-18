Difference between revisions of "DHSC, 'Adult social care: our COVID-19 winter plan 2020 to 2021' (18/9/20)"
ASC winter plan "Here we set out the key elements of national support available for the social care sector for winter 2020 to 2021, as well as the main actions to take for local authorities, NHS organisations, and social care providers, including in the voluntary and community sector."
Download: URL†
Type: Coronavirus resource🔍 · Adult social care document🔍
Title: Adult social care: our COVID-19 winter plan 2020 to 2021
Author: Department of Health and Social Care🔍
Date: 18/9/20🔍
