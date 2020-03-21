Difference between revisions of "Court of Protection User Group Meeting - London, 30/4/19"
 
Latest revision as of 14:33, 21 March 2020

See Court of Protection User Group for information about the group. Contact Tolu Somade, Business Support Officer to HHJ Hilder (tolulope.somade@Justice.gov.uk) to confirm attendance at the meeting. Time: 2pm. Note change of date (previously was 23/4/19). See Minutes of Court User Group Meeting (30/4/19).

