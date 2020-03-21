Difference between revisions of "Court of Protection User Group Meeting - London, 30/4/19"
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Event
{{Event
|Provider=Court of Protection User Group
|Provider=Court of Protection User Group
|−
|Description=See [[Court of Protection User Group]] for information about the group. Contact Tolu Somade, Business Support Officer to HHJ Hilder (tolulope.somade@Justice.gov.uk) to confirm attendance at the meeting. Time: 2pm. Note change of date (previously was 23/4/19)
|+
|Description=See [[Court of Protection User Group]] for information about the group. Contact Tolu Somade, Business Support Officer to HHJ Hilder (tolulope.somade@Justice.gov.uk) to confirm attendance at the meeting. Time: 2pm. Note change of date (previously was 23/4/19)
|Date=2019/04/30
|Date=2019/04/30
|News=No
|News=No
|−
|RSS pubdate=2019/
|+
|RSS pubdate=2019//11:24:15 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 14:33, 21 March 2020
See Court of Protection User Group for information about the group. Contact Tolu Somade, Business Support Officer to HHJ Hilder (tolulope.somade@Justice.gov.uk) to confirm attendance at the meeting. Time: 2pm. Note change of date (previously was 23/4/19). See Minutes of Court User Group Meeting (30/4/19).
EVENTS DATABASE
Date: 30/4/19🔍
Provider: Court of Protection User Group🔍
Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar