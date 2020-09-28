Difference between revisions of "Court of Protection User Group Meeting (online, 8/10/20)"
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 22:14, 28 September 2020

Following the postponement of the 28/4/20 meeting, and a further postponement from 6/10/20, the next meeting will be held on 8/10/20. Please contact Tolulope Somade (tolulope.somade@Justice.gov.uk) for further information or to let her know that you cannot attend via Microsoft Teams.

EVENTS DATABASE

Follow the coronavirus regulations and Government advice.

Date: 8/10/20🔍

Provider: Court of Protection User Group🔍

Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar


What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Court_of_Protection_User_Group_Meeting_(online,_8/10/20)&oldid=43321"