Difference between revisions of "Court of Protection User Group Meeting (London, 8/10/20)"

(Created page with "{{Event |Provider=Court of Protection User Group |Description=Following the HHJ Carolyn Hilder, 'Court User Group meeting (28/4/20) cancellation notice' (Letter to stakehold...")
 
(No difference)

Revision as of 21:26, 17 August 2020

Following the postponement of the 28/4/20 meeting, the next meeting will beheld on 6/10/20. Please contact Tolulope Somade (tolulope.somade@Justice.gov.uk) for further information.

EVENTS DATABASE

Follow the coronavirus regulations and Government advice.

Date: 6/10/20🔍

Provider: Court of Protection User Group🔍

Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar


What links here:

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Court_of_Protection_User_Group_Meeting_(London,_8/10/20)&oldid=42936"