Difference between revisions of "Court of Protection User Group Meeting (London, 15/10/19)"

Latest revision as of 15:50, 20 March 2020

See Court of Protection User Group for information about the group. Contact Tolu Somade, Business Support Officer to HHJ Hilder (tolulope.somade@Justice.gov.uk) to confirm attendance at the meeting. Time: 2pm.

