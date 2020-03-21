Difference between revisions of "Court of Protection User Group"
*[[Media:2016-10-12 COPUG Minutes.pdf|Minutes of Court User Group Meeting (12/10/16)]]
*{{pagesummary|Minutes of Court User Group Meeting (17/10/18)}}
*{{pagesummary|Minutes of Court User Group Meeting (17/10/18)}}
[[Category:Organisations]]
Latest revision as of 14:39, 21 March 2020
"The purpose of the Court User Group is to provide a forum for discussion for matters causing concern for Court Users and views and comments on policy issues."
Minutes
Older minutes (listed manually)
- Minutes of Court User Group Meeting (25/4/18) — The next meeting of the Court of Protection User Group will be at 1400 on Wednesday 17/10/18 in Court 23 at First Avenue House.§
- Minutes of Court User Group Meeting (17/10/18) — (1) Apologies. (2) Minutes and Action points. (3) Court Manager’s Report: (a) Issue volumes; (b) Disposals; (c) Timeliness; (d) Backlogs; (e) COP 9s; (f) Multiple Points of Entry. (4) Filing of Bundles on time. (5) Delays in dealing with applications and urgent applications. (6) Update on court dress in public hearings. (7) Removal of bundles after Hearing. (8) E-Bundles. (9) Update on Accredited Legal Representatives (ALR). (10) Bonding of Lay deputies. (11) Capacity regarding financial scams. (12) Use of professional visitors. (13) Any other business. (14) Date of next meeting: Tuesday 23/4/19 at 2pm at First Avenue House.§
Newer minutes (on database)
The following is an automatically-generated list of all resources whose Author is "Court of Protection User Group":
- Minutes of Court User Group Meeting (15/10/19) (Sentence: COPUG minutes, Abstract: (1) Apologies; (2) Minutes and Action points; (3) Court Manager’s Report; (4) Misplaced COP20As and COP20Bs; (5) Interim deputyship orders that specify the date on which the appointment will end; (6) Clerical mistakes or slip rules on court orders; (7) Service of final orders (Rule 6.2); (8) Anonymised deputyship orders; (9) Delayed issue of COPDOL 11 applications; (10) Delivery of bundles and position statements; (11) Problems in deputyship orders; (12) Service of orders on Local Authority applicant; (13) P&A deputyship orders - exclusion of authority to (a) enter into/terminate tenancies or (b) sell; (14) Required forms; (15) Photographs of court as visual aid for P; (16) E-mails received out of hours to vacate next day hearings; (17) Any other business.)
- Minutes of Court User Group Meeting (30/4/19) (Sentence: COPUG minutes, Abstract: (1) Apologies; (2) Minutes and Action points; (3) Court Manager's Report; (4) Update on the Mental Capacity Amendment Bills; (5) Response to correspondence; (6) Update on ALR scheme; (7) Contacting the court by telephone; (8) Update on progress of e-bundling; (9) COP9 papers not served; (10) COP General visitors using insecure IT equipment when visiting lay deputies; (11) Dealing with urgent applications; (12) Applications for authorities outside the standard terms of deputyship; (13) Request for consideration of a streamlined property and affairs process; (14) Amendment of property and affairs order templates to include reference to support for making decisions when P has capacity; (15) Naming solicitors in judgments; (16) Any other business. Next meeting: 15/10/19 at 1400, at First Avenue House.)