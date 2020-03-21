Difference between revisions of "Court of Protection User Group"

The following is an automatically-generated list of all resources whose Author is "Court of Protection User Group":

"The purpose of the Court User Group is to provide a forum for discussion for matters causing concern for Court Users and views and comments on policy issues."

Minutes

Older minutes (listed manually)

Minutes of Court User Group Meeting (25/4/18) — The next meeting of the Court of Protection User Group will be at 1400 on Wednesday 17/10/18 in Court 23 at First Avenue House.§

Minutes of Court User Group Meeting (17/10/18) — (1) Apologies. (2) Minutes and Action points. (3) Court Manager’s Report: (a) Issue volumes; (b) Disposals; (c) Timeliness; (d) Backlogs; (e) COP 9s; (f) Multiple Points of Entry. (4) Filing of Bundles on time. (5) Delays in dealing with applications and urgent applications. (6) Update on court dress in public hearings. (7) Removal of bundles after Hearing. (8) E-Bundles. (9) Update on Accredited Legal Representatives (ALR). (10) Bonding of Lay deputies. (11) Capacity regarding financial scams. (12) Use of professional visitors. (13) Any other business. (14) Date of next meeting: Tuesday 23/4/19 at 2pm at First Avenue House.§

Newer minutes (on database)

