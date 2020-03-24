COP guidance on remote hearings and serious cases (1) The guidance on remote hearings is now: "as from today no hearings which require people to attend are to take place unless there is a genuine urgency and it is not possible to conduct a remote hearing." (emphasis in original) (2) Genuinely urgent and life/death cases will be identified and prioritised in the usual way, but if any difficulty arises the VP's clerk may be emailed.

Note

The "sea change" mentioned in the first paragraph was the previous evening's "stay at home" requirement.