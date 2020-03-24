Difference between revisions of "Court of Protection, 'Further Guidance for Judges and Practitioners in the Court of Protection arising from Covid-19' (Mr Justice Hayden, 24/3/20)"
COP guidance on remote hearings and serious cases (1) The guidance on remote hearings is now: "as from today no hearings which require people to attend are to take place unless there is a genuine urgency and it is not possible to conduct a remote hearing." (emphasis in original) (2) Genuinely urgent and life/death cases will be identified and prioritised in the usual way, but if any difficulty arises the VP's clerk may be emailed.
Note
The "sea change" mentioned in the first paragraph was the previous evening's "stay at home" requirement.
Type: Court guidance🔍 · Coronavirus resource🔍
Title: Further Guidance for Judges and Practitioners in the Court of Protection arising from Covid-19
Author: Court of Protection🔍 · Hayden, Anthony🔍 · Judiciary of England and Wales🔍
Publication: Court of Protection🔍
Date: 24/3/20🔍
