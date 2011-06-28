Difference between revisions of "Court Of Protection: Authorised Officers: A consultation on the delegation of some decisions in the Court of Protection to court officers"

Latest revision as of 17:11, 23 February 2020

'A consultation on the proposal that an amendment be made to the Court of Protection Rules to provide for authorised officers to deal with specified types of applications. '

Ministry of Justice, 'Court Of Protection: Authorised Officers: A consultation on the delegation of some decisions in the Court of Protection to court officers' (consultation paper CP9/2011, June 2011)


Date: 2011/06/28

Date closed: 2011/09/20

