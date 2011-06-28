Difference between revisions of "Court Of Protection: Authorised Officers: A consultation on the delegation of some decisions in the Court of Protection to court officers"
|Author=Ministry of Justice
'A consultation on the proposal that an amendment be made to the Court of Protection Rules to provide for authorised officers to deal with specified types of applications. '
Ministry of Justice, 'Court Of Protection: Authorised Officers: A consultation on the delegation of some decisions in the Court of Protection to court officers' (consultation paper CP9/2011, June 2011)