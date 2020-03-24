Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus resources"
|
(→External links)
|
(→External links)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
#The <span class="plainlinks">'''[http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Type=Coronavirus%20resource Coronavirus resources database]'''</span> page, which contains links to and summaries of all Coronavirus resources on our database - currently there are '''{{#cargo_query:tables=Resources|fields=COUNT(*)|where=Type HOLDS 'Coronavirus resource'}}'''.
#The <span class="plainlinks">'''[http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Type=Coronavirus%20resource Coronavirus resources database]'''</span> page, which contains links to and summaries of all Coronavirus resources on our database - currently there are '''{{#cargo_query:tables=Resources|fields=COUNT(*)|where=Type HOLDS 'Coronavirus resource'}}'''.
|−
See also: [[Discussion|Email discussion list]]
|+
See also:
|+
[[Discussion|Email discussion list]]
|+
[https://twitter.com/mhlonline Twitter]
|+
{{coronavirus warning}}
{{coronavirus warning}}
|Line 110:
|Line 113:
*[https://www.lag.org.uk/?id=207755 Legal Action Group, 'Updates on the COVID-19 crisis' (25/3/20)]
*[https://www.lag.org.uk/?id=207755 Legal Action Group, 'Updates on the COVID-19 crisis' (25/3/20)]
*[https://www.rcpsych.ac.uk/about-us/responding-to-covid-19/responding-to-covid-19-guidance-for-clinicians/patient-engagement-covid-19-guidance-for-clinicians RCPsych, 'Patient engagement - COVID-19 guidance for clinicians' (March 2020, updated periodically)]
*[https://www.rcpsych.ac.uk/about-us/responding-to-covid-19/responding-to-covid-19-guidance-for-clinicians/patient-engagement-covid-19-guidance-for-clinicians RCPsych, 'Patient engagement - COVID-19 guidance for clinicians' (March 2020, updated periodically)]
|−
*[https://www.
|+
*[https://www..uk/-covid-19/ , 'for ']
Revision as of 21:14, 30 March 2020
There are two main coronavirus pages on Mental Health Law Online:
- This page, which contains guidance about the guidance.
- The Coronavirus resources database page, which contains links to and summaries of all Coronavirus resources on our database - currently there are 43.
See also:
- Email discussion list
- The External links below, many of which are updated regularly
During the emergency period, which initially runs for 3 weeks from 26/3/20, no person may leave the place where he is living without reasonable excuse. The English and Welsh regulations set out non-exhaustive lists of reasonable excuses, such as obtaining basic necessities, seeking medical assistance, and travelling to work if it is not reasonably possible to work from home. The police and other relevant authorities have been given enforcement powers. Government advice includes to stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people and wash your hands as soon as you get home.
Contents
Newer resources
As of 29/3/20, all resouces in the database were categorised and listed under the heading "Resources" in this summary page. If any documents are added to the database after that date they will automatically appear in a list immediately below:
- Celia Kitzinger, 'Remote justice: a family perspective' (Transparency Project, 29/3/20) (Added to MHLO: 2020-03-29 8:50:15 PM)
- Royal College of Psychiatrists, 'Legal matters - COVID-19 guidance for clinicians' (March 2020, updated periodically) (Added to MHLO: 2020-03-29 8:56:42 PM)
- Care Quality Commission, 'COVID-19: Interim Methodology for Second Opinions' (Dear Colleague letter, 20/3/20) (Added to MHLO: 2020-03-29 9:02:26 PM)
- NHS, 'Clinical guide for front line staff to support the management of patients with a learning disability, autism or both during the coronavirus pandemic - relevant to all clinical specialities' (ref 001559, v1, 24/3/20) (Added to MHLO: 2020-03-29 9:10:57 PM)
- Mental Health Casework Section, 'MHCS Update: Covid-19' (Dear Colleague letter, 19/3/20) (Added to MHLO: 2020-03-30 9:25:38 PM)
- BASW, 'Information and support for AMHPs, AMHP leads and Principal SWs on the role of AMHPs during the Covid-19 pandemic' (25/3/20) (Added to MHLO: 2020-03-30 9:36:36 PM)
Lawyers/Legal Aid
- LAA coronavirus guidance. Legal Aid Agency, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Legal Aid Agency contingency response' (18/3/20) — This guidance, which will be continuously updated, has information under the following headings: (1) Our contingency plans; (2) Coronavirus health advice; (3) Financial support; (4) Our proportionate approach to contract management; (5) Reducing administrative activity for providers; (6) Office requirements; (7) Applications other than in person; (8) Assessing financial eligibility where a client cannot attend; (9) Duty solicitor absence; (10) Crime Telephone advice; (11) Stay up to date. The 24/3/20 version states: "In situations where it is not possible to get a client signature, digitally or otherwise, please make a note on the file explaining why, countersigned by a supervisor, and also make a note on the application/form when submitted to avoid delays or issues with processing. Please seek a signature at the earliest possible opportunity."
- LAA, 'Contingency Measure for Civil Escape Cases - Electronic Submission' (24/3/20)
- LAPG, 'Guidance on what the Legal Aid Contract and LAA COVID-19 Guidance Allows' (25/3/20)
- Law Society, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19) advice and updates' (19/3/20)
- Bar Council, 'Coronavirus advice and updates' (March 2020, updated periodically)
- Bar Council, 'Chair of the Bar sets out concerns to MoJ, HMCTS, the Legal Aid Agency, the senior judiciary, the Bar Standards Board and the Inns of Court' (18/3/20)
Mental health law
MHT in England
- The following MHT-related documents are also listed separately in the relevant part of the Tribunal Rules page.
- MHT coronavirus telecon procedure. Tribunals Judiciary, 'Guidance from the Chamber President and Deputy Chamber President of HESC regarding the Mental Health jurisdiction' (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) — The following procedure will apply to hearings from Monday 23/3/20: (1) section 2 and conditional discharge recall hearings will be prioritised; (2) no pre-hearing examinations will take place; (3) new cases will be listed as a telephone conference before a single judge; (4) the judge can seek advice by telephone from that day's allocated medical or lay member, then repeat that advice in the telecon and allow submissions; (5) it is suggested that an unrepresented patient be allowed to speak to the judge without others in the room; (6) it is suggested that the decision is not announced. (See the document for full details.)
- Mental Health Tribunal coronavirus Practice Direction. Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) — For the pilot period, initially six months: (1) every decision, including those that dispose of proceedings, will be made by a judge alone, unless the CP, DCP or authorised salaried judge appoints two or three people; (2) the tribunal will suggest that CTO reference hearings are dealt with on the papers under rule 35; (3) it will not be "practicable" under rule 34 for any pre-hearing medical examinations to take place during the pandemic (no mention is made of video or telephone conferencing); (4) panels of one of two may seek the advice of one or more non-legal members to assist in decision-making, provided the advice is recoded and disclosed to the parties.
- Tribunal coronavirus Practice Direction. Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) — During the pilot period, initially six months: (1) decisions should usually be made without a hearing where the rules permit [MHT: rule 35 limits this to Part 5 and strike-out decisions, and certain CTO referrals]; (2) in jurisdictions where a hearing is required unless the parties consent to a determination on the papers [MHT: certain CTO referral cases] Chamber Presidents may allow a paper "triage" scheme in which provisional decisions are provided in cases in which a successful outcome for the applicant/appellant is likely; (3) all hearings should be held remotely where it is reasonably practicable and in accordance with the overriding objective [MHT: rule 1 states that hearings may be "conducted in whole or in part by video link, telephone or other means of instantaneous two-way electronic communication"]; (4) where permitted, hearings will proceed in the absence of parties who have not made an adjournment/postponement application [MHT: a requirement of rule 39 is that the patient has decided not to attend or is unable to attend for reasons of ill health]; (5) tribunals will take into account the impact of the pandemic when considering applications for extension of time for compliance with directions or the postponement of hearings. [Notes in square brackets are not part of the PD itself.]
- Mental Health Tribunal, 'Message to the Royal College of Psychiatrists' (Sarah Johnston and Joan Rutherford, 26/3/20)
- Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) - General guidance but not for mental health cases
- Mental Health Tribunal, 'Update on coronavirus situation' (18/3/20) - Older guidance for when oral hearings were still being listed
The following will be received for telephone hearings:
- The tribunal secretariat will send an email with the following standard wording: "The following hearing needs to take place via BT Meet Me Conferencing Call. The dial in details are on the attached hearing notice and the only facility a person needs to take part is a standard phone. There is currently no alternative option and if the hearing cannot be facilitated a postponement request needs to be submitted on the CMR1 form detailing why this is not appropriate. Please note the email address for such requests is mhtcasemanagementrequests@justice.gov.uk All Agency clerks have been cancelled and on cases where an Interpreter is required they will be sent the dial in details through their Agency."
- Standard directions will be enclosed on Form STJ3: "(1) The parties shall ensure that the telephone numbers and dial in details are not disclosed to the patient or any other individual apart from a professional witness. (2) Those who are provided the dial in details shall only use them when the hearing for which they are sent is taking place."
- The Notice of Hearing letter will contain the telephone number and PIN, and the following text: "All parties (including the patient) and all witnesses must be ready and available to be called no later than 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the hearing in order to deal with any preliminary issues arising, and so that the hearing itself can commence without any delay. We will write to you prior to the hearing to provide information regarding the panel members."
- A Telephone Conference Attendee Form (for the full name, profession and contact number for all attendees) may be sent separately.
MHRT for Wales
- Nothing has been published (as of 25/3/20) but it understood that hearings are being postponed or being held remotely. As in England, the Welsh tribunal rules allow for hearings by video link or telephone, and pre-hearing medical examinations "so far as practicable". Unlike in England, a rule change would be needed to allow for disposal of proceedings without a hearing, and primary legislation would be needed to change panel composition (as Welsh tribunal composition is set out in MHA 1983 sched 2).
MHT for Scotland
Mental capacity law
Court of Protection
- Court of Protection, 'Further Guidance for Judges and Practitioners in the Court of Protection arising from Covid-19' (Mr Justice Hayden, 24/3/20)
- Court of Protection, 'Dear Colleagues letter' (Mr Justice Hayden, 23/3/20)
- Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Additional Guidance for Judges and Practitioners arising from Covid-19' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 18/3/20)
- Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Visits to P by Judges and Legal Advisors' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 13/3/20)
Mental Capacity Act
- Official Solicitor, 'Coronavirus update - property and affairs team' (19/3/20)
- HHJ Carolyn Hilder, 'Court User Group meeting (28/4/20) cancellation notice' (Letter to stakeholders, 18/3/20)
- Alex Ruck Keene, 'COVID-19 and MCA - first guidance out' (Mental Capacity Law and Policy, 19/3/20)
- Alex Ruck Keene and Rosie Scott, 'The COVID-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Bill and the Mental Capacity Act 2005' (39 Essex Chambers, 25/3/20)
Other courts
Those also working in other courts should check the external links for updates in their own fields, but some guidance documents appear below.
- Martin Jones, 'Guidance to members' (Parole Board, 20/3/20)
- Lord Chief Justice, 'Review of court arrangements due to COVID-19, message from the Lord Chief Justice' (23/3/20)
- Lord Chief Justice, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Jury trials' (17/3/20)
- President of the Family Divison, 'COVID 19: National Guidance for the Family Court' (19/3/20)
- Lord Chief Justice, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Message from the Lord Chief Justice to judges in the Civil and Family Courts' (19/3/20)
- Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Civil justice in England and Wales: Protocol regarding remote hearings' (20/3/20)
- Senior President of Tribunals, 'Guidance for tribunal judges and members - COVID-19 measures' (23/3/20)
- HMCTS, 'HMCTS telephone and video hearings during coronavirus outbreak' (18/3/20)
- HMCTS and MOJ, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): courts and tribunals planning and preparation' (published 13/3/20 and updated periodically)
- DHSC, 'Responding to COVID-19: the ethical framework for adult social care' (19/3/19)
- HM Government and NHS, 'COVID-19 Hospital Discharge Service Requirements' (19/3/20)
- CQC, 'Routine inspections suspended in response to coronavirus outbreak' (16/3/20)
Miscellaneous
- Ministry of Justice, 'COVID-19 Stakeholder Update' (22/3/20) - Includes clarification of the "key worker" category
Legislation
Various resources relating to the Coronavirus Act 2020 (which, when the relevant part is in force, will amend the MHA 1983) can be found on that Act's page:
In addition, here is some other relevant legislation:
- Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984
- Civil Contingencies Act 2004
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020 - Made under the 1984 Act
External links
Many of these pages are updated regularly:
- Gov.uk website, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you need to do'
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary: Court of Protection: Guidance (COVID-19)
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary: Coronavirus (COVID-19) advice and guidance
- Gov.uk, 'HMCTS daily operational summary on courts and tribunals during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak'
- Law in the Time of Corona. This blog from Kings Chambers is aimed at the legal and business community.
- Crimeline, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Guidance'. Aimed at criminal lawyers.
- Transparency Project, 'COVID-19 and family courts: Links in one place to new arrangements'. Aimed at family (and COP) lawyers.
- Legal Action Group, 'Updates on the COVID-19 crisis' (25/3/20)
- RCPsych, 'Patient engagement - COVID-19 guidance for clinicians' (March 2020, updated periodically)
- Edge Training, 'COVID-19 Related Resources for Health & Social Care Professionals'