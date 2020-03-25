Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus resources"

===For those working with the Court of Protection===

* A Telephone Conference Attendee Form (for the full name, profession and contact number for all attendees) may be sent separately.

* The Notice of Hearing letter will contain the telephone number and PIN, and the following text: "All parties (including the patient) and all witnesses must be ready and available to be called no later than 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the hearing in order to deal with any preliminary issues arising, and so that the hearing itself can commence without any delay. We will write to you prior to the hearing to provide information regarding the panel members."

* Standard directions will be enclosed on Form STJ3: "(1) The parties shall ensure that the telephone numbers and dial in details are not disclosed to the patient or any other individual apart from a professional witness. (2) Those who are provided the dial in details shall only use them when the hearing for which they are sent is taking place."

* The tribunal secretariat will send an email with the following standard wording: "The following hearing needs to take place via BT Meet Me Conferencing Call. The dial in details are on the attached hearing notice and the only facility a person needs to take part is a standard phone. There is currently no alternative option and if the hearing cannot be facilitated a postponement request needs to be submitted on the CMR1 form detailing why this is not appropriate. Please note the email address for such requests is mhtcasemanagementrequests@justice.gov.uk All Agency clerks have been cancelled and on cases where an Interpreter is required they will be sent the dial in details through their Agency."

The following will be received for telephone hearings:

*[[Mental Health Tribunal, 'Update on coronavirus situation' (18/3/20)]] - Older guidance for when oral hearings were still being listed

*[[Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)]] - General guidance but '''not''' for mental health cases

During the emergency period, which initially runs for 3 weeks from 26/3/20, no person may leave the place where he is living without reasonable excuse. The English and Welsh regulations set out non-exhaustive lists of reasonable excuses, such as obtaining basic necessities, seeking medical assistance, and travelling to work if it is not reasonably possible to work from home. The police and other relevant authorities have been given enforcement powers. Government advice includes to stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people and wash your hands as soon as you get home.

LAA coronavirus guidance. Legal Aid Agency, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Legal Aid Agency contingency response' (18/3/20) — This guidance, which will be continuously updated, has information under the following headings: (1) Our contingency plans; (2) Coronavirus health advice; (3) Financial support; (4) Our proportionate approach to contract management; (5) Reducing administrative activity for providers; (6) Office requirements; (7) Applications other than in person; (8) Assessing financial eligibility where a client cannot attend; (9) Duty solicitor absence; (10) Crime Telephone advice; (11) Stay up to date. The 24/3/20 version states: "In situations where it is not possible to get a client signature, digitally or otherwise, please make a note on the file explaining why, countersigned by a supervisor, and also make a note on the application/form when submitted to avoid delays or issues with processing. Please seek a signature at the earliest possible opportunity."

Law Society, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19) advice and updates' (19/3/20)

Bar Council, 'Coronavirus advice and updates' (March 2020, updated periodically)

Bar Council, 'Coronavirus advice and updates' (March 2020, updated periodically)

For those who work with the Mental Health Tribunal

