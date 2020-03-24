Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus resources"
#Coronavirus resources database .
{{coronavirus warning}}
Revision as of 22:16, 25 March 2020
There are two main coronavirus pages on Mental Health Law Online:
- This page, which contains guidance about the guidance.
- The Coronavirus resources database page, which contains links to and summaries of all Coronavirus resources on our database - currently there are 35.
You are required to stay at home, for an initial period of 3 weeks from 23/3/20: only go outside for food, health reasons or essential work; stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people; wash your hands as soon as you get home. The police and other relevant authorities will be given enforcement powers.
Contents
- 1 Newer resources
- 2 Resources
- 2.1 For lawyers
- 2.2 For those who work with the Mental Health Tribunal
- 2.3 For those working with the Court of Protection
- 2.4 MHT for Scotland
- 2.5 MHRT for Wales
- 2.6 Parole Board, family and civil courts, jury trials
- 2.7 Courts and tribunals generally
- 2.8 Coronavirus Bill
- 2.9 For health and social care professionals
- 2.10 Miscellaneous
- 3 Legislation
- 4 External links
Newer resources
As of 22/3/20, all resouces in the database were categorised and listed under the heading "Resources" in this summary page. If any documents are added to the database after that date they will automatically appear in a list immediately below:
- Simon Burrows, 'Amendments to the Mental Health Act 1983 proposed in the Coronavirus Bill 2020 as originally submitted to Parliament' (Law in the Time of Corona Blog, 23/3/20) (Added to MHLO: 2020-03-23 3:10:03 PM)
- Lord Chief Justice, 'Review of court arrangements due to COVID-19, message from the Lord Chief Justice' (23/3/20) (Added to MHLO: 2020-03-23 3:19:07 PM)
- Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Civil justice in England and Wales: Protocol regarding remote hearings' (20/3/20) (Added to MHLO: 2020-03-23 4:34:45 PM)
- Court of Protection, 'Dear Colleagues letter' (Mr Justice Hayden, 23/3/20) (Added to MHLO: 2020-03-24 10:51:05 PM)
- Court of Protection, 'Further Guidance for Judges and Practitioners in the Court of Protection arising from Covid-19' (Mr Justice Hayden, 24/3/20) (Added to MHLO: 2020-03-24 11:01:56 PM)
- Senior President of Tribunals, 'Guidance for tribunal judges and members - COVID-19 measures' (23/3/20) (Added to MHLO: 2020-03-24 11:11:07 PM)
- LAA, 'Contingency Measure for Civil Escape Cases - Electronic Submission' (24/3/20) (Added to MHLO: 2020-03-25 10:32:47 PM)
- Alex Ruck Keene and Rosie Scott, 'The COVID-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Bill and the Mental Capacity Act 2005' (39 Essex Chambers, 25/3/20) (Added to MHLO: 2020-03-25 10:43:02 PM)
- LAPG, 'Guidance on what the Legal Aid Contract and LAA COVID-19 Guidance Allows' (25/3/20) (Added to MHLO: 2020-03-25 10:48:46 PM)
Resources
For lawyers
- Legal Aid Agency, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Legal Aid Agency contingency response' (18/3/20)
- Law Society, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19) advice and updates' (19/3/20)
- Bar Council, 'Coronavirus advice and updates' (March 2020, updated periodically)
For those who work with the Mental Health Tribunal
- The following MHT-related documents are also listed separately in the relevant part of the Tribunal Rules page.
- Tribunals Judiciary, 'Guidance from the Chamber President and Deputy Chamber President of HESC regarding the Mental Health jurisdiction' (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) - Hearings listed by telephone before single judge (etc)
- Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) - Single judge, no PHE (etc)
- Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) - General guidance for all tribunals
- Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) - General guidance but not for mental health cases
- Mental Health Tribunal, 'Update on coronavirus situation' (18/3/20) - Older guidance for when oral hearings were still being listed
For those working with the Court of Protection
- Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Visits to P by Judges and Legal Advisors' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 13/3/20)
- Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Additional Guidance for Judges and Practitioners arising from Covid-19' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 18/3/20)
- Official Solicitor, 'Coronavirus update - property and affairs team' (19/3/20)
- HHJ Carolyn Hilder, 'Court User Group meeting (28/4/20) cancellation notice' (Letter to stakeholders, 18/3/20)
MHT for Scotland
MHRT for Wales
- Nothing has been published (as of 22/3/20). As in England, the Welsh tribunal rules allow for hearings by video link or telephone, and pre-hearing medical examinations "so far as practicable". Unlike in England, a rule change would be needed to allow for disposal of proceedings without a hearing, and primary legislation would be needed to change panel composition (as Welsh tribunal composition is set out in MHA 1983 sched 2).
Parole Board, family and civil courts, jury trials
- Martin Jones, 'Guidance to members' (Parole Board, 20/3/20)
- President of the Family Divison, 'COVID 19: National Guidance for the Family Court' (19/3/20)
- Lord Chief Justice, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Message from the Lord Chief Justice to judges in the Civil and Family Courts' (19/3/20)
- Lord Chief Justice, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Jury trials' (17/3/20)
Courts and tribunals generally
- HMCTS, 'HMCTS telephone and video hearings during coronavirus outbreak' (18/3/20)
- HMCTS and MOJ, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): courts and tribunals planning and preparation' (published 13/3/20 and updated periodically)
- Parliament website, 'Coronavirus Bill 2019-21'
- DHSC, 'Coronavirus bill: what it will do' (18/3/20)
- James Goddard, 'Coronavirus: emergency legislation' (House of Lords Library, 18/3/20)
- DHSC, 'Responding to COVID-19: the ethical framework for adult social care' (19/3/19)
- HM Government and NHS, 'COVID-19 Hospital Discharge Service Requirements' (19/3/20)
- CQC, 'Routine inspections suspended in response to coronavirus outbreak' (16/3/20)
Miscellaneous
- Alex Ruck Keene, 'COVID-19 and MCA - first guidance out' (Mental Capacity Law and Policy, 19/3/20)
- Bar Council, 'Chair of the Bar sets out concerns to MoJ, HMCTS, the Legal Aid Agency, the senior judiciary, the Bar Standards Board and the Inns of Court' (18/3/20)
- Ministry of Justice, 'COVID-19 Stakeholder Update' (22/3/20) - Includes clarification of the "key worker" category
Legislation
In addition to the resources concerning the Coronavirus Bill above, here is some relevant legislation:
- Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984
- Civil Contingencies Act 2004
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020 - Made under the 1984 Act
External links
These are general advice pages so do not have their own page in the MHLO resources database.
- Cabinet Office and Department for Education, 'Guidance for schools, childcare providers, colleges and local authorities in England on maintaining educational provision' (19/3/20)
The following web pages/sites are updated regularly:
- Gov.uk website, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you need to do'
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary: Court of Protection: Guidance (COVID-19)
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary: Coronavirus (COVID-19) advice and guidance
- Law in the Time of Corona. This blog from Kings Chambers is aimed at the legal and business community.
- Crimeline, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Guidance'. Aimed at criminal lawyers.
- Transparency Project, 'COVID-19 and family courts: Links in one place to new arrangements'. Aimed at family (and COP) lawyers.