Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus resources"

Latest revision as of 07:52, 24 March 2020

Links to and summaries of all Coronavirus resources on the MHLO database - currently there are 29 - can be found at the following link: Coronavirus resources database.

You are required to stay at home, for an initial period of 3 weeks from 23/3/20: only go outside for food, health reasons or essential work; stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people; wash your hands as soon as you get home. The police and other relevant authorities will be given enforcement powers.

Resources

For lawyers

For those who work with the Mental Health Tribunal

For those working with the Court of Protection

MHT for Scotland

MHRT for Wales

  • Nothing has been published (as of 22/3/20). As in England, the Welsh tribunal rules allow for hearings by video link or telephone, and pre-hearing medical examinations "so far as practicable". Unlike in England, a rule change would be needed to allow for disposal of proceedings without a hearing, and primary legislation would be needed to change panel composition (as Welsh tribunal composition is set out in MHA 1983 sched 2).

Parole Board, family and civil courts, jury trials

Courts and tribunals generally

Coronavirus Bill

For health and social care professionals

Miscellaneous

Newer resources

As of 22/3/20, all resouces in the database were listed above in this summary page. If any documents are added to the database after that date (and therefore are not listed above) they will automatically appear below:

Legislation

In addition to the resources concerning the Coronavirus Bill above, here is some relevant legislation:

External links

These are general advice pages so do not have their own page in the MHLO resources database.

The following web pages/sites are updated regularly:

