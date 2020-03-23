Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus resources"

*[http://www.transparencyproject.org.uk/covid-19-and-family-courts-links-in-one-place-to-new-arrangements/ Transparency Project, 'COVID-19 and family courts: Links in one place to new arrangements']. Aimed at family (and COP) lawyers.

*[https://lawinthetimeofcorona.wordpress.com/ Law in the Time of Corona]. This blog from Kings Chambers is aimed at the legal and business community.

*[https://lawinthetimeofcorona.wordpress.com/ Law in the Time of Corona]. This blog from Kings Chambers is aimed at the legal and business community.

As of 22/3/20, all resouces in the <span class="plainlinks">[http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Type=Coronavirus%20resource database]</span> were listed above in this summary page. If any documents are added to the database after that date (and therefore are not listed above) they will automatically appear below:

As of 22/3/20, all resouces in the <span class="plainlinks">[http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Type=Coronavirus%20resource database]</span> were listed above in this summary page. If any documents are added to the database after that date (and therefore are not listed above) they will automatically appear below:

Links to and summaries of all Coronavirus resources on the MHLO database - currently there are 29 - can be found at the following link: .

The government advises everyone in the UK to avoid non-essential use of public transport, work from home where possible, and avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces.

Resources

For lawyers

For those who work with the Mental Health Tribunal

For those working with the Court of Protection

MHT for Scotland

MHRT for Wales

Nothing has been published (as of 22/3/20). As in England, the Welsh tribunal rules allow for hearings by video link or telephone, and pre-hearing medical examinations "so far as practicable". Unlike in England, a rule change would be needed to allow for disposal of proceedings without a hearing, and primary legislation would be needed to change panel composition (as Welsh tribunal composition is set out in MHA 1983 sched 2).

Parole Board, family and civil courts, jury trials

Courts and tribunals generally

Coronavirus Bill

For health and social care professionals

Miscellaneous

Newer resources

As of 22/3/20, all resouces in the were listed above in this summary page. If any documents are added to the database after that date (and therefore are not listed above) they will automatically appear below:

Legislation

In addition to the resources concerning the Coronavirus Bill above, here are two pieces of existing legislation:

These are general advice pages so do not have their own page in the MHLO resources database.

The following web pages/sites are updated regularly: