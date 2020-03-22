Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus resources"

*[https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-maintaining-educational-provision/guidance-for-schools-colleges-and-local-authorities-on-maintaining-educational-provision Cabinet Office and Department for Education, 'Guidance for schools, childcare providers, colleges and local authorities in England on maintaining educational provision' (19/3/20)]

*[https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus Gov.uk website, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you need to do'] (updated regularly)

These are general advice pages so do not have their own page in the MHLO resources database:

*[[Bar Council, 'Chair of the Bar sets out concerns to MoJ, HMCTS, the Legal Aid Agency, the senior judiciary, the Bar Standards Board and the Inns of Court' (18/3/20)]]

*[[Alex Ruck Keene, 'COVID-19 and MCA - first guidance out' (Mental Capacity Law and Policy, 19/3/20)]]

*[[DHSC, 'Coronavirus bill: what it will do' (18/3/20)]]

*[[HMCTS and MOJ, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): courts and tribunals planning and preparation' (published 13/3/20 and updated periodically)]]

*[[President of the Family Divison, 'COVID 19: National Guidance for the Family Court' (19/3/20)]]

*Nothing has been published (as of 22/3/20 ) . As in England, the [[Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales Rules 2008|Welsh tribunal rules]] allow for hearings by video link or telephone, and pre-hearing medical examinations "so far as practicable". Unlike in England, a rule change would be needed to allow for disposal of proceedings without a hearing, and primary legislation would be needed to change panel composition (as Welsh tribunal composition is set out in [[MHA 1983 sched 2]]).

*[[Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Additional Guidance for Judges and Practitioners arising from Covid-19' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 18/3/20)]]

*[[Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Visits to P by Judges and Legal Advisors' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 13/3/20)]]

=== For those working with the Court of Protection ===

*[[Mental Health Tribunal, 'Update on coronavirus situation' (18/3/20)]] - Older guidance for when oral hearings were still being listed

*[[Tribunals Judiciary, 'Guidance from the Chamber President and Deputy Chamber President of HESC regarding the Mental Health jurisdiction' (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)]] - Hearings listed by telephone before single judge (etc)

*The following MHT-related documents are also listed separately in the relevant part of the [[Tribunal Rules]] page.

=== For those who work with the Mental Health Tribunal ===

The government advises everyone in the UK to avoid non-essential use of public transport, work from home where possible, and avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces.

