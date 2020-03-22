Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus resources"
==Resources==
==Resources==
For
For lawyers
*[[Legal Aid Agency, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Legal Aid Agency contingency response' (18/3/20)]]
*[[Legal Aid Agency, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Legal Aid Agency contingency response' (18/3/20)]]
For those who work with the Mental Health Tribunal
For those who work with the Mental Health Tribunal
*The following MHT-related documents are also listed separately in the relevant part of the [[Tribunal Rules]] page.
*The following MHT-related documents are also listed separately in the relevant part of the [[Tribunal Rules]] page.
*[[Tribunals Judiciary, 'Guidance from the Chamber President and Deputy Chamber President of HESC regarding the Mental Health jurisdiction' (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)]] - Hearings listed by telephone before single judge (etc)
*[[Tribunals Judiciary, 'Guidance from the Chamber President and Deputy Chamber President of HESC regarding the Mental Health jurisdiction' (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)]] - Hearings listed by telephone before single judge (etc)
*[[Mental Health Tribunal, 'Update on coronavirus situation' (18/3/20)]] - Older guidance for when oral hearings were still being listed
*[[Mental Health Tribunal, 'Update on coronavirus situation' (18/3/20)]] - Older guidance for when oral hearings were still being listed
For those working with the Court of Protection
For those working with the Court of Protection
*[[Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Visits to P by Judges and Legal Advisors' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 13/3/20)]]
*[[Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Visits to P by Judges and Legal Advisors' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 13/3/20)]]
*[[Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Additional Guidance for Judges and Practitioners arising from Covid-19' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 18/3/20)]]
*[[Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Additional Guidance for Judges and Practitioners arising from Covid-19' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 18/3/20)]]
*[[HHJ Carolyn Hilder, 'Court User Group meeting (28/4/20) cancellation notice' (Letter to stakeholders, 18/3/20)]]
*[[HHJ Carolyn Hilder, 'Court User Group meeting (28/4/20) cancellation notice' (Letter to stakeholders, 18/3/20)]]
MHT for Scotland
MHT for Scotland
*[[Mental Health Tribunal for Scotland, 'Covid-19 Outbreak - Important Update' (19/3/20)]]
*[[Mental Health Tribunal for Scotland, 'Covid-19 Outbreak - Important Update' (19/3/20)]]
MHRT for Wales
MHRT for Wales
*Nothing has been published (as of 22/3/20)
*Nothing has been published (as )
Parole Board, family and civil courts, jury trials
Parole Board, family and civil courts, jury trials
*[[Martin Jones, 'Guidance to members' (Parole Board, 20/3/20)]]
*[[Martin Jones, 'Guidance to members' (Parole Board, 20/3/20)]]
*[[President of the Family Divison, 'COVID 19: National Guidance for the Family Court' (19/3/20)]]
*[[President of the Family Divison, 'COVID 19: National Guidance for the Family Court' (19/3/20)]]
*[[Lord Chief Justice, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Jury trials' (17/3/20)]]
*[[Lord Chief Justice, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Jury trials' (17/3/20)]]
Courts and tribunals generally
Courts and tribunals generally
*[[HMCTS, 'HMCTS telephone and video hearings during coronavirus outbreak' (18/3/20)]]
*[[HMCTS, 'HMCTS telephone and video hearings during coronavirus outbreak' (18/3/20)]]
*[[HMCTS and MOJ, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): courts and tribunals planning and preparation' (published 13/3/20 and updated periodically)]]
*[[HMCTS and MOJ, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): courts and tribunals planning and preparation' (published 13/3/20 and updated periodically)]]
Coronavirus Bill
Coronavirus Bill
*[[Parliament website, 'Coronavirus Bill 2019-21']]
*[[Parliament website, 'Coronavirus Bill 2019-21']]
*[[DHSC, 'Coronavirus bill: what it will do' (18/3/20)]]
*[[DHSC, 'Coronavirus bill: what it will do' (18/3/20)]]
*[[James Goddard, 'Coronavirus: emergency legislation' (House of Lords Library, 18/3/20)]]
*[[James Goddard, 'Coronavirus: emergency legislation' (House of Lords Library, 18/3/20)]]
For health and social care professionals
For health and social care professionals
*[[DHSC, 'Responding to COVID-19: the ethical framework for adult social care' (19/3/19)]]
*[[DHSC, 'Responding to COVID-19: the ethical framework for adult social care' (19/3/19)]]
*[[HM Government and NHS, 'COVID-19 Hospital Discharge Service Requirements' (19/3/20)]]
*[[HM Government and NHS, 'COVID-19 Hospital Discharge Service Requirements' (19/3/20)]]
*[[CQC, 'Routine inspections suspended in response to coronavirus outbreak' (16/3/20)]]
*[[CQC, 'Routine inspections suspended in response to coronavirus outbreak' (16/3/20)]]
Miscellaneous
Miscellaneous
*[[Alex Ruck Keene, 'COVID-19 and MCA - first guidance out' (Mental Capacity Law and Policy, 19/3/20)]]
*[[Alex Ruck Keene, 'COVID-19 and MCA - first guidance out' (Mental Capacity Law and Policy, 19/3/20)]]
*[[Bar Council, 'Chair of the Bar sets out concerns to MoJ, HMCTS, the Legal Aid Agency, the senior judiciary, the Bar Standards Board and the Inns of Court' (18/3/20)]]
*[[Bar Council, 'Chair of the Bar sets out concerns to MoJ, HMCTS, the Legal Aid Agency, the senior judiciary, the Bar Standards Board and the Inns of Court' (18/3/20)]]
*[[Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020]] - Made under the 1984 Act
*[[Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020]] - Made under the 1984 Act
==External
==External ==
These are general advice pages so do not have their own page in the MHLO resources database:
These are general advice pages so do not have their own page in the MHLO resources database:
*[https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus Gov.uk website, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you need to do'] (updated regularly)
*[https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus Gov.uk website, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you need to do'] (updated regularly)
*[https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-maintaining-educational-provision/guidance-for-schools-colleges-and-local-authorities-on-maintaining-educational-provision Cabinet Office and Department for Education, 'Guidance for schools, childcare providers, colleges and local authorities in England on maintaining educational provision' (19/3/20)]
*[https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-maintaining-educational-provision/guidance-for-schools-colleges-and-local-authorities-on-maintaining-educational-provision Cabinet Office and Department for Education, 'Guidance for schools, childcare providers, colleges and local authorities in England on maintaining educational provision' (19/3/20)]
Links to and summaries of all Coronavirus resources on the MHLO database - currently there are 27 - can be found at the following link: Coronavirus resources database.
The government advises everyone in the UK to avoid non-essential use of public transport, work from home where possible, and avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces.
Resources
For lawyers
- Legal Aid Agency, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Legal Aid Agency contingency response' (18/3/20)
- Law Society, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19) advice and updates' (19/3/20)
- Bar Council, 'Coronavirus advice and updates' (March 2020, updated periodically)
For those who work with the Mental Health Tribunal
- The following MHT-related documents are also listed separately in the relevant part of the Tribunal Rules page.
- Tribunals Judiciary, 'Guidance from the Chamber President and Deputy Chamber President of HESC regarding the Mental Health jurisdiction' (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) - Hearings listed by telephone before single judge (etc)
- Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) - Single judge, no PHE (etc)
- Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) - General guidance for all tribunals
- Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) - General guidance but not for mental health cases
- Mental Health Tribunal, 'Update on coronavirus situation' (18/3/20) - Older guidance for when oral hearings were still being listed
For those working with the Court of Protection
- Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Visits to P by Judges and Legal Advisors' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 13/3/20)
- Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Additional Guidance for Judges and Practitioners arising from Covid-19' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 18/3/20)
- Official Solicitor, 'Coronavirus update - property and affairs team' (19/3/20)
- HHJ Carolyn Hilder, 'Court User Group meeting (28/4/20) cancellation notice' (Letter to stakeholders, 18/3/20)
MHT for Scotland
MHRT for Wales
- Nothing has been published (as of 22/3/20). As in England, the Welsh tribunal rules allow for hearings by video link or telephone, and pre-hearing medical examinations "so far as practicable". Unlike in England, a rule change would be needed to allow for disposal of proceedings without a hearing, and primary legislation would be needed to change panel composition (as Welsh tribunal composition is set out in MHA 1983 sched 2).
Parole Board, family and civil courts, jury trials
- Martin Jones, 'Guidance to members' (Parole Board, 20/3/20)
- President of the Family Divison, 'COVID 19: National Guidance for the Family Court' (19/3/20)
- Lord Chief Justice, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Message from the Lord Chief Justice to judges in the Civil and Family Courts' (19/3/20)
- Lord Chief Justice, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Jury trials' (17/3/20)
Courts and tribunals generally
- HMCTS, 'HMCTS telephone and video hearings during coronavirus outbreak' (18/3/20)
- HMCTS and MOJ, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): courts and tribunals planning and preparation' (published 13/3/20 and updated periodically)
- Parliament website, 'Coronavirus Bill 2019-21'
- DHSC, 'Coronavirus bill: what it will do' (18/3/20)
- James Goddard, 'Coronavirus: emergency legislation' (House of Lords Library, 18/3/20)
- DHSC, 'Responding to COVID-19: the ethical framework for adult social care' (19/3/19)
- HM Government and NHS, 'COVID-19 Hospital Discharge Service Requirements' (19/3/20)
- CQC, 'Routine inspections suspended in response to coronavirus outbreak' (16/3/20)
Miscellaneous
- Alex Ruck Keene, 'COVID-19 and MCA - first guidance out' (Mental Capacity Law and Policy, 19/3/20)
- Bar Council, 'Chair of the Bar sets out concerns to MoJ, HMCTS, the Legal Aid Agency, the senior judiciary, the Bar Standards Board and the Inns of Court' (18/3/20)
- Ministry of Justice, 'COVID-19 Stakeholder Update' (22/3/20) - Includes clarification of the "key worker" category
Newer resources
As of 22/3/20, all resouces in the database were listed above in this summary page. If any documents are added to the database after that date (and therefore are not listed above) they will automatically appear below:
- No newer resources.
Legislation
In addition to the resources concerning the Coronavirus Bill above, here are two pieces of existing legislation:
- Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020 - Made under the 1984 Act
External links
These are general advice pages so do not have their own page in the MHLO resources database: