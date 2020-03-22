Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus resources"

*[[Bar Council, 'Chair of the Bar sets out concerns to MoJ, HMCTS, the Legal Aid Agency, the senior judiciary, the Bar Standards Board and the Inns of Court' (18/3/20)]]

*[[Bar Council, 'Chair of the Bar sets out concerns to MoJ, HMCTS, the Legal Aid Agency, the senior judiciary, the Bar Standards Board and the Inns of Court' (18/3/20)]]

*[[Alex Ruck Keene, 'COVID-19 and MCA - first guidance out' (Mental Capacity Law and Policy, 19/3/20)]]

*[[Alex Ruck Keene, 'COVID-19 and MCA - first guidance out' (Mental Capacity Law and Policy, 19/3/20)]]

Links to and summaries of all Coronavirus resources on the MHLO database - currently there are 24 - can be found at the following link: .

Resources

For Legal Aid lawyers:

For those who work with the Mental Health Tribunal:

For those working with the Court of Protection:

MHT for Scotland:

MHRT for Wales

Nothing has been published (as expected)

Coronavirus Bill:

For health and social care professionals:

Parole Board, family and civil courts, jury trials:

Miscellaneous:

Newer resources

As of 22/3/20, all resouces in the were listed above in this summary page. If any documents are added to the database after that date (and therefore are not on this summary page) they will automatically appear below:

No newer resources.

Legislation

In addition to the resources concerning the Coronavirus Bill above, here are two pieces of existing legislation: