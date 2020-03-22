Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus resources"
Latest revision as of 17:11, 22 March 2020
Links to and summaries of all Coronavirus resources on the MHLO database - currently there are 23 - can be found at the following link: Coronavirus resources database.
Resources
For Legal Aid lawyers:
For those who work with the Mental Health Tribunal:
- The following MHT-related documents are also listed separately in the relevant part of the Tribunal Rules page.
- Tribunals Judiciary, 'Guidance from the Chamber President and Deputy Chamber President of HESC regarding the Mental Health jurisdiction' (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) - Hearings listed by telephone before single judge (etc)
- Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) - Single judge, no PHE (etc)
- Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) - General guidance for all tribunals
- Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) - General guidance but not for mental health cases
- Mental Health Tribunal, 'Update on coronavirus situation' (18/3/20) - Older guidance for when oral hearings were still being listed
For those working with the Court of Protection:
- Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Visits to P by Judges and Legal Advisors' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 13/3/20)
- Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Additional Guidance for Judges and Practitioners arising from Covid-19' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 18/3/20)
- Official Solicitor, 'Coronavirus update - property and affairs team' (19/3/20)
- HHJ Carolyn Hilder, 'Court User Group meeting (28/4/20) cancellation notice' (Letter to stakeholders, 18/3/20)
MHT for Scotland:
MHRT for Wales
- Nothing has been published (as expected)
Coronavirus Bill:
- Parliament website, 'Coronavirus Bill 2019-21'
- DHSC, 'Coronavirus bill: what it will do' (18/3/20)
- James Goddard, 'Coronavirus: emergency legislation' (House of Lords Library, 18/3/20)
For health and social care professionals:
- DHSC, 'Responding to COVID-19: the ethical framework for adult social care' (19/3/19)
- HM Government and NHS, 'COVID-19 Hospital Discharge Service Requirements' (19/3/20)
- CQC, 'Routine inspections suspended in response to coronavirus outbreak' (16/3/20)
Parole Board, family and civil courts, jury trials:
- Martin Jones, 'Guidance to members' (Parole Board, 20/3/20)
- President of the Family Divison, 'COVID 19: National Guidance for the Family Court' (19/3/20)
- Lord Chief Justice, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Message from the Lord Chief Justice to judges in the Civil and Family Courts' (19/3/20)
- Lord Chief Justice, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Jury trials' (17/3/20)
Miscellaneous:
- Alex Ruck Keene, 'COVID-19 and MCA - first guidance out' (Mental Capacity Law and Policy, 19/3/20)
- Bar Council, 'Chair of the Bar sets out concerns to MoJ, HMCTS, the Legal Aid Agency, the senior judiciary, the Bar Standards Board and the Inns of Court' (18/3/20)
Newer resources
As of 22/3/20, all resouces in the database were listed above in this summary page. If any documents are added to the database after that date (and therefore are not on this summary page) they will automatically appear below:
- No newer resources.
Legislation
In addition to the resources concerning the Coronavirus Bill above, here are two pieces of existing legislation:
- Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020 - Made under the 1984 Act