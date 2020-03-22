Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus resources"

*[https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus Gov.uk website, ' Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you need to do ' ]

* The MHT-related documents are also listed separately in the relevant part of the [[ Tribunal Rules ]] page.

In addition to the resources concerning the Coronavirus Bill above, here are two pieces of existing legislation :

As of 22/3/20, all resouces in the database were listed above in this summary page.

*[[Bar Council, 'Chair of the Bar sets out concerns to MoJ, HMCTS, the Legal Aid Agency, the senior judiciary, the Bar Standards Board and the Inns of Court' (18/3/20)]]

*[[Alex Ruck Keene, 'COVID-19 and MCA - first guidance out' (Mental Capacity Law and Policy, 19/3/20)]]

*[[Lord Chief Justice, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Message from the Lord Chief Justice to judges in the Civil and Family Courts' (19/3/20)]]

*[[President of the Family Divison, 'COVID 19: National Guidance for the Family Court' (19/3/20)]]

*[[DHSC, 'Coronavirus bill: what it will do' (18/3/20)]]

*[[Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Additional Guidance for Judges and Practitioners arising from Covid-19' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 18/3/20)]]

*[[Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Visits to P by Judges and Legal Advisors' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 13/3/20)]]

For those working with the Court of Protection:

*[[Mental Health Tribunal, 'Update on coronavirus situation' (18/3/20)]] - Older guidance for when oral hearings were still being listed

*[[Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)]] - General guidance but '''not''' for mental health cases

*[[Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)]] - General guidance for all tribunals

*[[Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)]] - Single judge, no PHE (etc)

*[[Tribunals Judiciary, 'Guidance from the Chamber President and Deputy Chamber President of HESC regarding the Mental Health jurisdiction' (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)]] - Hearings listed by telephone before single judge (etc)

For those who work with the Mental Health Tribunal:

