Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus resources"

(External link)
 
Line 3: Line 3:
 
*<span class="plainlinks">'''[http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Type=Coronavirus%20resource Coronavirus resources]'''</span>
 
*<span class="plainlinks">'''[http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Type=Coronavirus%20resource Coronavirus resources]'''</span>
  
Relevant legislation includes:
+
For Legal Aid lawyers:
 +
*[[Legal Aid Agency, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Legal Aid Agency contingency response' (18/3/20)]]
 +
 
 +
Legislation:
  
 
*[[Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020]]
 
*[[Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020]]

Latest revision as of 15:14, 22 March 2020

Links to and summaries of all Coronavirus resources on the MHLO database - currently there are 24 - can be found at the following link:

For Legal Aid lawyers:

Legislation:

See also

  • The MHT-related documents are also listed separately in the relevant part of the Tribunal Rules page.

External link

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Coronavirus_resources&oldid=41422"