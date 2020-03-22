Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus resources"
*<span class="plainlinks">'''[http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Type=Coronavirus%20resource Coronavirus resources]'''</span>
*[[Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020]]
Links to and summaries of all Coronavirus resources on the MHLO database - currently there are 24 - can be found at the following link:
For Legal Aid lawyers:
Legislation:
See also
- The MHT-related documents are also listed separately in the relevant part of the Tribunal Rules page.
External link
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you need to do on the Gov.uk website for updates.