Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus resources"
*<span class="plainlinks">[http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Type=Coronavirus%20resource Coronavirus resources]</span>.
 
Relevant legislation includes:
*[[Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020]]
*[[Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984]]
==See also==
*The MHT-related documents are also listed in the relevant part of the [[Tribunal Rules]] page.
  
 
*[https://www.gov.uk/government/topical-events/coronavirus-covid-19-uk-government-response Coronavirus (COVID-19): UK government response] on the Gov.uk website for updates.
 
*[https://www.gov.uk/government/topical-events/coronavirus-covid-19-uk-government-response Coronavirus (COVID-19): UK government response] on the Gov.uk website for updates.

All Coronavirus resources on the MHLO database can be found at the following link:

