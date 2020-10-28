Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus Act 2020 (Expiry of Mental Health Provisions) (England and Wales) Regulations 2020"

When in force, this draft legislation will expire most of the mental health amendments in sch 8 Coronavirus Act 2020 in relation to England, and some in relation to Wales. None of the expired provisions had commenced. Some amendments will continue in Wales (mainly those relating to the MHRT) and transitional provisions will remain in force in both countries.



Explanatory Note

These Regulations expire parts of Schedule 8 to the Coronavirus Act 2020 (c. 7) (the “Act”) in both England and Wales. Schedule 8 to the Act made certain modifications to the Mental Health Act 1983 (c. 20) in response to coronavirus. It has not been commenced in relation to England, although some provisions of Schedule 8 have been commenced in relation to Wales.

Regulation 2 expires section 10(1) of, and Schedule 8 to, the Act, insofar as those provisions apply to England. It does not, however, expire Part 3 of Schedule 8, which makes transitional provision, and nor does it expire section 10(1) of the Act or Part 1 of that Schedule in so far as those provisions relate to Part 3 of Schedule 8.

Regulation 2 also expires paragraphs 5, 6, 7, and 8 of Schedule 8 in so far as they apply to Wales. These provisions make temporary modifications to the Mental Health Act 1983 in relation to people suffering from a mental disorder who are accused or convicted of offences. These provisions have not been commenced.

