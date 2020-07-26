Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus Act 2020 (Commencement No 1) (Wales) Regulations 2020"
 
See also
 
*[[Coronavirus Act 2020]]
 
*[[Coronavirus resources]]
*[[MHRT for Wales and coronavirus]]
 
|News=Yes
 
|RSS pubdate=2020/04/19 11:14:35 PM
 
}}

This brings into force: (1) paragraphs 11, 12 and 13 of schedule 8, removing the need for three panel members and making other changes to MHRT for Wales procedure, on 27/3/20; (2) some of schedule 12, removing and modifying certain duties under the Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014, on 1/4/20.

See also

LEGISLATION DATABASE

Full text: Legislation.gov.uk

Type: Wales Statutory Instrument🔍

Year: 2020🔍

Number: 366

Subject: Commencement orders🔍 · Coronavirus legislation🔍

In force: 27/3/20

