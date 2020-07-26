Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus Act 2020 (Commencement No 1) (Wales) Regulations 2020"
Latest revision as of 09:23, 26 July 2020
This brings into force: (1) paragraphs 11, 12 and 13 of schedule 8, removing the need for three panel members and making other changes to MHRT for Wales procedure, on 27/3/20; (2) some of schedule 12, removing and modifying certain duties under the Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014, on 1/4/20.
See also
LEGISLATION DATABASE
Full text: Legislation.gov.uk
Type: Wales Statutory Instrument🔍
Year: 2020🔍
Number: 366
Subject: Commencement orders🔍 · Coronavirus legislation🔍
In force: 27/3/20
What links here: