Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus Act 2020"

==MHRT for Wales==
The Welsh tribunal, including its composition, is governed by the provisions of [[MHA 1983 sched 2]] so amendment to legislation was necessary (in England it just required new rules and PDs).
*See [[MHRT for Wales and coronavirus]].
  
 
This Act, among other things, amends the MHA 1983 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The Act is in force on 25/3/20, although s10 and schedules 8-11 (amendments to the MHA and NI/Scottish equivalents) will commence on a date to be specified in regulations. The paragraphs of schedule relating to "Constitution and proceedings of the Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales" came into force on 27/3/20.

Commencement

MHRT for Wales

See also

Other relevant resources are on the Coronavirus resources page.

