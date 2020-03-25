Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus Act 2020"

This Act, among other things, amends the MHA 1983 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The Act is in force on 25/3/20, although s10 and schedules 8-11 (amendments to the MHA and NI/Scottish equivalents) will commence on a date to be specified in regulations. The paragraphs of schedule relating to "Constitution and proceedings of the Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales" came into force on 27/3/20.



Commencement

MHRT for Waless

The Welsh tribunal, including its composition, is governed by the provisions of MHA 1983 sched 2 so amendment to legislation was necessary (in England it just required new rules and PDs).

See also

Other relevant resources are on the Coronavirus resources page.