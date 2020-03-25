Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus Act 2020"
This Act, among other things, amends the MHA 1983 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The Act is in force on 25/3/20, although s10 and schedules 8-11 (amendments to the MHA and NI/Scottish equivalents) will commence on a date to be specified in regulations. The paragraphs of schedule relating to "Constitution and proceedings of the Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales" came into force on 27/3/20.
Commencement
MHRT for Waless
The Welsh tribunal, including its composition, is governed by the provisions of MHA 1983 sched 2 so amendment to legislation was necessary (in England it just required new rules and PDs).
See also
- Parliament website, 'Coronavirus Bill 2019-21'
- DHSC, 'Coronavirus bill: what it will do' (18/3/20)
- James Goddard, 'Coronavirus: emergency legislation' (House of Lords Library, 18/3/20)
- Simon Burrows, 'Amendments to the Mental Health Act 1983 proposed in the Coronavirus Bill 2020 as originally submitted to Parliament' (Law in the Time of Corona Blog, 23/3/20)
- Hill Dickinson LLP, 'Coronavirus Act - key facts' (26/3/20)
Other relevant resources are on the Coronavirus resources page.
LEGISLATION DATABASE
Full text: Legislation.gov.uk
Type: UK Public General Act🔍
Year: 2020🔍
Number: 7
Subject: Legislation amending MHA 1983🔍 · Coronavirus legislation🔍
In force: 25/3/20
