Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus Act 2020"

Latest revision as of 20:19, 29 March 2020
This Act, among other things, amends the MHA 1983 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The Act is in force on 25/3/20, although s10 and schedules 8-11 (amendments to the MHA and NI/Scottish equivalents) will commence on a date to be specified in regulations.
See also
- Parliament website, 'Coronavirus Bill 2019-21'
- DHSC, 'Coronavirus bill: what it will do' (18/3/20)
- James Goddard, 'Coronavirus: emergency legislation' (House of Lords Library, 18/3/20)
- Simon Burrows, 'Amendments to the Mental Health Act 1983 proposed in the Coronavirus Bill 2020 as originally submitted to Parliament' (Law in the Time of Corona Blog, 23/3/20)
- Hill Dickinson LLP, 'Coronavirus Act - key facts' (26/3/20)
Other relevant resources are on the Coronavirus resources page.
Full text: Legislation.gov.uk
Type: UK Public General Act🔍
Year: 2020🔍
Number: 7
Subject: Legislation amending MHA 1983🔍 · Coronavirus legislation🔍
In force: 25/3/20
