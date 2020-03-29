Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus Act 2020"

|Detail===See also==
 
*[[Parliament website, 'Coronavirus Bill 2019-21']]
 
*[[DHSC, 'Coronavirus bill: what it will do' (18/3/20)]]
*[[James Goddard, 'Coronavirus: emergency legislation' (House of Lords Library, 18/3/20)]]
 
*[[Simon Burrows, 'Amendments to the Mental Health Act 1983 proposed in the Coronavirus Bill 2020 as originally submitted to Parliament' (Law in the Time of Corona Blog, 23/3/20)]]
 
Other resources here: [[Coronavirus resources]]
*[[Hill Dickinson LLP, 'Coronavirus Act - key facts' (26/3/20)]]
Other relevant resources are on the [[Coronavirus resources]] page.
 
This Act, among other things, amends the MHA 1983 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The Act is in force on 25/3/20, although s10 and schedules 8-11 (amendments to the MHA and NI/Scottish equivalents) will commence on a date to be specified in regulations.

See also

Other relevant resources are on the Coronavirus resources page.

LEGISLATION DATABASE

Full text: Legislation.gov.uk

Type: UK Public General Act🔍

Year: 2020🔍

Number: 7

Subject: Legislation amending MHA 1983🔍 · Coronavirus legislation🔍

In force: 25/3/20

