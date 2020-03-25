Difference between revisions of "Coronavirus Act 2020"
This Act, among other things, amends the MHA 1983 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The Act is in force on 25/3/20, although s10 and schedules 8-11 (amendments to the MHA and NI/Scottish equivalents) will commence on a date to be specified in regulations.
Full text: Legislation.gov.uk
Number: 7
Subject: Legislation amending MHA 1983🔍 · Coronavirus legislation🔍
In force: 25/3/20
