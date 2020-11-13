Difference between revisions of "Contributors"
Thanks are due to those listed below for their contributions to the website (which, unless otherwise stated, were judgment transcripts). Please send unpublished transcripts or other useful resources to jonathan at mentalhealthlaw.co.uk (see [[Help page]]).
*Neil Allen, 39 Essex Street
- Neil Allen, 39 Essex Street
- Tim Baldwin, Garden Court Chambers
- Chris Buttler, Matrix Chambers
- DD v Durham County Council [2013] EWCA Civ 96, [2013] MHLO 31 - appeal status information (2016)
- James Batey, Court of Protection
- Jonathan Butler, Deans Court Chambers
- Victoria Butler-Cole, 39 Essex Street
- Oliver Carter, Irwin Mitchell Solicitors
- Colin Challenger, Lambs Chambers
- Mathieu Culverhouse of Irwin Mitchell, Irwin Mitchell Solicitors
- Philippa Curran, O'Donnells Solicitors
- Helen Curtis of Garden Court Chambers
- Laura Davidson, No 5 Chambers
- DCC v KH (2009) COP 11729380 - transcript and help with summary
- GJ v The Foundation Trust [2009] EWHC 2972 (Fam)
- Rheian Davies, DH Law
- Jolanta Edwards, Peter Edwards Law
- Claire Fife, Mental Health Legislation Manager, Welsh Assembly Government
- Mental Health (Wales) Measure 2010 - update emails etc
- James Gatenby, Chavasse Chambers
- Kris Gledhill, Mental Health Law Reports editor
- Summaries for many 1999 cases
- Richard Jones, Blake Morgan Solicitors
- Selwood v Durham CC (2011) Newcastle-upon-Tyne county court 25/2/11
- Case HMW/1678/2015 [2015] MHLO 132 (UT)
- [[M v An NHS Trust [2017] MHLO 39 (UT)]]
- Penny Letts, Elder Law Journal editor
- Jonathan Litchfield, Burke Niazi Solicitors
- Sophy Miles, Miles & Partners LLP
- Gina Morgan, Finance Officer, Avon and Wiltshire MH Partnership NHS Trust
- Social Security (Persons Serving a Sentence of Imprisonment Detained in Hospital) Regulations 2010 - emailing link to the legislation
- Michael Paget of Cornerstone Chambers
- Roger Pezzani, Garden Court Chambers
- Barbara Rich, 5 Stone Buildings
- Alex Ruck-Keene, 39 Essex Street
- Re S; D v R (the deputy of S) [2010] EWHC 3748 (COP)
- LG v DK [2011] EWHC 2453 (COP)
- Re DU; A NHS Trust v DU [2009] EWHC 3504 (Fam)
- R v Hopkins; R v Priest [2011] EWCA Crim 1513
- Re CM; LBB v JM (2010) COP 5/2/10 - transcript and summary
- A Local Authority v DL [2011] EWHC 1022 (Fam) - transcript and summary
- Re Hunt (2008) (Preston county court, 12/6/08)
- Re P; A Local Authority v PB [2011] EWHC 502 (COP)
- Re AH; AH v Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust [2011] EWHC 276 (COP)
- Re AVS; AVS v A NHS Foundation Trust [2011] EWCA Civ 7
- TTM v LB Hackney [2011] EWCA Civ 4
- Re HM; PM v KH [2010] EWHC 3279 (Fam)
- LB Enfield v SA [2010] EWHC 196 (Admin)
- G v E [2010] EWCA Civ 822 - commentary
- Re HM; PM v KH [2008] EWHC 2824 (Fam) - summary and commentary
- HBCC v LG [2010] EWHC 1527 (Fam)
- Re MN [2010] EWHC 1926 (Fam)
- BB v AM [2010] EWHC 1916 (Fam)
- D County Council v LS [2010] EWHC 1544 (Fam)
- London Borough of Havering v LD and KD (2010) COP 1144388/03
- Re RC (Deceased); SC v LB Hackney [2010] EWHC B29 (COP) - summary
- YA(F) v A Local Authority [2010] EWHC 2770 (COP)
- LBL v RYJ [2010] EWHC 2665 (COP)
- Re MM; City of Sunderland v MM [2011] 1 FLR 712
- G v E [2010] EWHC 3385 (Fam)
- Re RK; YB v BCC [2010] EWHC 3355 (COP) - transcript
- Cardiff Council v Peggy Ross (2011) COP 28/10/11 12063905 - transcript
- Re H; A Local Authority v H [2012] EWHC 49 (COP), [2012] MHLO 3 - transcript
- Re JDS; Kevin Smyth v JDS (2012) COP 19334473 19/1/12, [2012] MHLO 4 - transcript
- B v B [2010] EWHC 543 (Fam) - transcript
- Re D; An NHS Trust v D [2012] EWHC 885 (COP), [2012] MHLO 47 - transcript
- LB Haringey v FG (No. 1) [2011] EWHC 3932 (COP) - transcript
- LB Haringey v FG (No. 2) [2011] EWHC 3933 (COP) - transcript
- Re D (Official Solicitor's costs); An NHS Trust v D [2012] EWHC 886 (COP), [2012] MHLO 48 - transcript
- Verlander v Rahman [2012] EWHC 1026 (QB), [2012] MHLO 49 - transcript
- SCC v JM [2012] MHLO 111 (COP) - transcript
- A, B and C v X, Y and Z [2012] EWHC 2400 (COP), [2012] MHLO 112 - transcript
- Re AS; SH v LC [2012] MHLO 113 (COP) - transcript
- A PCT v LDV [2013] EWHC 272 (Fam), [2013] MHLO 6 - transcript
- LB Islington v QR [2014] MHLO 80 - transcript
- Bostridge v Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust [2014] EWCA Civ 1005, [2014] MHLO 85 - transcript
- LBX v K, L and M [2013] EWHC 3230 (Fam), [2013] MHLO 148 - transcript
- North Yorkshire County Council v MAG [2015] MHLO 69 (COP) - transcript
- Ron Rushbrook, CQC
- Mental Health Act 1983 Statutory Forms - CQC treatment forms
- Matthew Seligman, Scott-Moncrieff Solicitors
- R (Sessay) v South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust [2011] EWHC 2617 (QB) - detailed summary
- TTM v LB Hackney [2011] EWCA Civ 4 - summary and transcript
- R (ZN) v South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust (2010) CO/9457/2009 - summary
- M v East London NHS Foundation Trust CO/1065/2009 - transcript and summary
- CV v South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust [2010] EWHC 742 (Admin) - transcript and summary
- Amy Street, 3 Serjeants' Inn
- Paul Thorpe, Rochdale MBC
- Donald Tiong, Bison Solicitors
- MM v WL Clinic [2016] UKUT 37 (AAC), [2016] MHLO 3 - Court of Appeal permission decision
- Ben Troke, Browne Jacobson Solicitors
- Cheshire West and Chester Council v P [2011] EWCA Civ 1257 - summary and commentary
- Re A (Adult) and Re C (Child); A Local Authority v A [2010] EWHC 978 (Fam) - summary and commentary
- G v E [2010] EWCA Civ 822 - summary and commentary
- RT v LT [2010] EWHC 1910 (Fam) - summary
- Joe Ury, Bailii
- Assistance with automating the replacement of 'Not on Bailii at time of writing' messages with Bailii links when transcripts are published on Bailii
- Karen Wolton, Wolton & Co Solicitors
- Henderson v MHTS (2010) ScotSC x - summary
- LM v MHTS (2010) ScotSC x - summary
- AB v MHTS (2008) GWD 36-543 - summary
- Di Mascio v MHTS (2008) GWD 37-559 - summary
- Laurie v MHTS (2007) GWD 32-555 - summary
- Smith v MHTS [2006] CSOH 44 - summary
- Re FB (Incapacity Application) [2005] ScotSC 26 - summary
- City of Edinburgh Council v D [2010] ScotSC 30/9/10 - summary
- Re LC [2005] ScotSC 19/5/05 - summary
- Re HP (Remuneration of a Financial Guardian under Section 68 of the Adults with Incapacity (Scotland) Act 2000) [2010] ScotSC 21/7/10 - summary
- Re DC (Dispensing with Service of Applications under the Adults with Incapacity (Scotland) Act 2000 on the Adult) [2010] ScotSC 6 - summary
Thanks also to the following users for miscellaneous edits to the website pages: Ron Barker, Pembrokemha, Frame, Parsley, MatthewJS, Julian, John1, RonBarker, Chrisbrace, David