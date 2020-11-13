Difference between revisions of "Contributors"

 An online forum is now available: visit the forum to see how it works and get involved.

Thanks are due to those listed below for their contributions to the website (which, unless otherwise stated, were judgment transcripts). Please send unpublished transcripts or other useful resources to jonathan at mentalhealthlaw.co.uk (see [[Help page]]).
Thanks are due to those listed below for their contributions to the website (which, unless otherwise stated, were judgment transcripts). Please send unpublished transcripts or other useful resources to jonathan at mentalhealthlaw.co.uk (see Help page).

This page has not been updated recently.

  • Neil Allen, 39 Essex Street
  • Tim Baldwin, Garden Court Chambers
  • Chris Buttler, Matrix Chambers
  • James Batey, Court of Protection
  • Jonathan Butler, Deans Court Chambers
  • Victoria Butler-Cole, 39 Essex Street
  • Oliver Carter, Irwin Mitchell Solicitors
  • Colin Challenger, Lambs Chambers
  • Mathieu Culverhouse of Irwin Mitchell, Irwin Mitchell Solicitors
  • Philippa Curran, O'Donnells Solicitors
  • Helen Curtis of Garden Court Chambers
  • Laura Davidson, No 5 Chambers
  • Rheian Davies, DH Law
  • Jolanta Edwards, Peter Edwards Law
  • Claire Fife, Mental Health Legislation Manager, Welsh Assembly Government
  • James Gatenby, Chavasse Chambers
  • Kris Gledhill, Mental Health Law Reports editor
  • Summaries for many 1999 cases
  • Richard Jones, Blake Morgan Solicitors
  • Penny Letts, Elder Law Journal editor
  • Jonathan Litchfield, Burke Niazi Solicitors
  • Sophy Miles, Miles & Partners LLP
  • Gina Morgan, Finance Officer, Avon and Wiltshire MH Partnership NHS Trust
  • Michael Paget of Cornerstone Chambers
  • Roger Pezzani, Garden Court Chambers
  • Barbara Rich, 5 Stone Buildings
  • Ron Rushbrook, CQC
  • Amy Street, 3 Serjeants' Inn
  • Paul Thorpe, Rochdale MBC
  • Donald Tiong, Bison Solicitors
  • Joe Ury, Bailii
Assistance with automating the replacement of 'Not on Bailii at time of writing' messages with Bailii links when transcripts are published on Bailii
  • Karen Wolton, Wolton & Co Solicitors

Thanks also to the following users for miscellaneous edits to the website pages: Ron Barker, Pembrokemha, Frame, Parsley, MatthewJS, Julian, John1, RonBarker, Chrisbrace, David

