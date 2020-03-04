Difference between revisions of "William Graham Law"
|
(Created page with "{{Contact |Type=Law firm |Details=Solicitors who specialise in Mental Health and Court of Protection matters |Address=24 Neptune Court, Ocean Way, Cardiff, CF24 5PJ |Telephone...")
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Contact
{{Contact
|−
|−
|Address=24 Neptune Court, Ocean Way, Cardiff, CF24 5PJ
|Address=24 Neptune Court, Ocean Way, Cardiff, CF24 5PJ
|+
|+
|+
|Telephone=02920 895100
|Telephone=02920 895100
|−
|−
|Fax=02920 489864
|Fax=02920 489864
|−
|MHA Office=
|+
|−
|Wards=
|+
|MHA Office=/
|+
|Wards=/
|+
|Responsible Authority=N/A
|Responsible Authority=N/A
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 20:54, 4 March 2020
[{"name":"Contact:William Graham Law","title":"\u003Ca class=\"mw-selflink selflink\"\u003EWilliam Graham Law\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.47484,"lon":-3.15136,"otherValues":{"Address":"24 Neptune Court, Ocean Way, Cardiff, CF24 5PJ"}},{"name":"Contact:30 Park Place","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:30_Park_Place\" title=\"Contact:30 Park Place\"\u003E30 Park Place\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.48602,"lon":-3.17622,"otherValues":{"Address":"30 Park Place Chambers, 30 Park Place, Cardiff, CF10 3BS"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Confreys Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Confreys_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Confreys Solicitors\"\u003EConfreys Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.50194,"lon":-3.18917,"otherValues":{"Address":"142, Whitchurch Road, Heath, Cardiff, CF14 3NA"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Mental_Health_Review_Tribunal_for_Wales\" title=\"Contact:Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales\"\u003EMental Health Review Tribunal for Wales\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.48823,"lon":-3.18248,"otherValues":{"Address":"2nd Floor, Crown Buildings, Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NQ"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Pinetree Court Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Pinetree_Court_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Pinetree Court Hospital\"\u003EPinetree Court Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51341,"lon":-3.12492,"otherValues":{"Address":"904 Newport Road, Rumney, Cardiff CF3 4LL"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"}]
Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).
[{"name":51.47484,"title":null,"lat":51.47484,"lon":-3.15136,"otherValues":[]}]
Address: 24 Neptune Court, Ocean Way, Cardiff, CF24 5PJ
DX: 200765 Cardiff Bay
Email: nerys.thomas@wglawltd.co.uk; sarah.porter@wglawltd.co.uk
Telephone: 02920 895100
Fax: 02920 489864
Details:
Solicitors who specialise in Mental Health and Court of Protection matters
MAGIC BOOK
Edit page now
(no need to log in!)
(no need to log in!)
Return to Magic Book main page
Type: Law firm🔍
Within 3 miles (see grey map markers):
- 30 Park Place (Type: Barristers' chambers)
- Confreys Solicitors (Type: Law firm)
- Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales (Type: Tribunal)
- Pinetree Court Hospital (Type: Hospital - private)
Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.