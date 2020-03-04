Difference between revisions of "William Graham Law"

Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

[{"name":"Contact:William Graham Law","title":"\u003Ca class=\"mw-selflink selflink\"\u003EWilliam Graham Law\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.47484,"lon":-3.15136,"otherValues":{"Address":"24 Neptune Court, Ocean Way, Cardiff, CF24 5PJ"}},{"name":"Contact:30 Park Place","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:30_Park_Place\" title=\"Contact:30 Park Place\"\u003E30 Park Place\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.48602,"lon":-3.17622,"otherValues":{"Address":"30 Park Place Chambers, 30 Park Place, Cardiff, CF10 3BS"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Confreys Solicitors","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Confreys_Solicitors\" title=\"Contact:Confreys Solicitors\"\u003EConfreys Solicitors\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.50194,"lon":-3.18917,"otherValues":{"Address":"142, Whitchurch Road, Heath, Cardiff, CF14 3NA"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Mental_Health_Review_Tribunal_for_Wales\" title=\"Contact:Mental Health Review Tribunal for Wales\"\u003EMental Health Review Tribunal for Wales\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.48823,"lon":-3.18248,"otherValues":{"Address":"2nd Floor, Crown Buildings, Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NQ"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"},{"name":"Contact:Pinetree Court Hospital","title":"\u003Ca href=\"\/Contact:Pinetree_Court_Hospital\" title=\"Contact:Pinetree Court Hospital\"\u003EPinetree Court Hospital\u003C\/a\u003E","lat":51.51341,"lon":-3.12492,"otherValues":{"Address":"904 Newport Road, Rumney, Cardiff CF3 4LL"},"icon":"\/media\/Google-maps-icon-grey.png"}]

Solicitors who specialise in Mental Health and Court of Protection matters

Type: Law firm

