Contact

Difference between revisions of "Townsend Court (Bedfordshire)"

m (Text replacement - "|Other=" to "|Details=")
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Contact
 
{{Contact
|Type=Hospital - NHS
 
|Details=Acute female inpatient service
 
https://www.elft.nhs.uk/service/159/Townsend-Court-Bedfordshire
 
 
|Address=Mayer Way, Houghton Regis, LU5 5BF
 
|Address=Mayer Way, Houghton Regis, LU5 5BF
 
|Coordinates=51.89839, -0.52613
 
|Coordinates=51.89839, -0.52613
 
|Telephone=01582 707584
 
|Telephone=01582 707584
 +
|Details=Acute female inpatient service
 +
https://www.elft.nhs.uk/service/159/Townsend-Court-Bedfordshire
 
|MHA Office=See [[Contact:Bedford Mental Health Law Office]]
 
|MHA Office=See [[Contact:Bedford Mental Health Law Office]]
 +
|Type=Hospital - NHS
 
|Responsible Authority=East London NHS Foundation Trust
 
|Responsible Authority=East London NHS Foundation Trust
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 22:20, 29 March 2020


Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: Mayer Way, Houghton Regis, LU5 5BF

DX: Information required

Email: Information required

Telephone: 01582 707584

Fax: Information required

Details:

Acute female inpatient service
https://www.elft.nhs.uk/service/159/Townsend-Court-Bedfordshire

MHA Office:

See Contact:Bedford Mental Health Law Office

Wards: Information required

MAGIC BOOK

Edit page now
(no need to log in!)

Return to Magic Book main page

Type: Hospital - NHS🔍

Responsible Authority: East London NHS Foundation Trust🔍

Within 3 miles (see grey map markers):

Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Contact:Townsend_Court_(Bedfordshire)&oldid=41577"