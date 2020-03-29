Difference between revisions of "Townsend Court (Bedfordshire)"
|Address=Mayer Way, Houghton Regis, LU5 5BF
|Address=Mayer Way, Houghton Regis, LU5 5BF
|Coordinates=51.89839, -0.52613
|Coordinates=51.89839, -0.52613
|Telephone=01582 707584
|Telephone=01582 707584
|MHA Office=See [[Contact:Bedford Mental Health Law Office]]
|MHA Office=See [[Contact:Bedford Mental Health Law Office]]
|Responsible Authority=East London NHS Foundation Trust
|Responsible Authority=East London NHS Foundation Trust
}}
}}
Address: Mayer Way, Houghton Regis, LU5 5BF
Telephone: 01582 707584
Acute female inpatient service
https://www.elft.nhs.uk/service/159/Townsend-Court-Bedfordshire
Type: Hospital - NHS🔍
Responsible Authority: East London NHS Foundation Trust🔍
