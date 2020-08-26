Difference between revisions of "Tower Hamlets Centre for Mental Health"

Contact

}}

Address: Mile End Hospital, Bancroft Road, London, E1 4DG

Address: Mile End Hospital, Bancroft Road, London, E1 4DG

DX: Information required

Email: Information required

Telephone: 0208 121 5001

Fax: 020 8121 5450

Details: Information required

MHA Office:

020 8121 5451/2

Wards:

Roman Ward: 0208 121 5090
Lea Ward: 0208 121 5075 (Patient: 020 8983 7080)
Leadenhall Ward: 0208 121 5670
Globe Ward: 0208 121 5060/62
Rosebank Ward: 0208 121 5048
Brick Lane Ward: 0208 121 5080/2 (Patient: 0208 983 1645)
Millharbour Ward: 0208 121 5055 (Patient: 0208 880 7016)

