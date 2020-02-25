Difference between revisions of "Tim Spencer-Lane"
Latest revision as of 07:47, 25 February 2020
No map is available as no coordinates have been saved.
Address: Information required
Email: t.spencer-lane@sgul.kingston.ac.uk
Telephone: Information required
Details:
Lawyer specialising in mental capacity, mental health and social care law. Available to deliver training on, for example:
- the Liberty Protection Safeguards
- legal updates on MCA and DoLS
- BIA refresher
- authorised signatory training
- Care Act and adult safeguarding
