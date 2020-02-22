Difference between revisions of "Sternberg Reed Solicitors"

Contact

Sternberg Reed Solicitors
|Type=Law firm
 
|Details=www.sternberg-reed.co.uk
 
|Details=www.sternberg-reed.co.uk
 
|Address=Focal House, 12-18 Station Parade, Barking IG11 8DN
 
|Address=Focal House, 12-18 Station Parade, Barking IG11 8DN

Law firm🔍
www.sternberg-reed.co.uk

Focal House, 12-18 Station Parade, Barking IG11 8DN

Switchboard: 0208 951 3366 Mobile: 07939 284594

Gurpreet.Daheley@Sternberg-Reed.co.uk

8501 Barking

Contact Type Address
Cygnet Hospital Beckton Hospital - private 23 Tunnan Leys Beckton London E6 6ZB
Goodmayes Hospital Hospital - NHS Goodmayes Hospital, Barley Lane, Ilford, Essex IG3 8XJ
Leonie Hirst Barrister London E11
Newham Centre for Mental Health Hospital - NHS Cherry Tree Way, Glen Rd, London E13 8SP
TTS Solicitors Law firm 1-4 The Parade, Monarch Way, Ilford, IG2 7HT.

