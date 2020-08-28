Difference between revisions of "St Martins Hospital"
Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).
Address: Littlebourne Road Canterbury Kent CT1 1AZ
DX: Information required
Email: Information required
Telephone: 01227 45937 (switchboard)
Fax: Information required
Details:
MHA Office:
Tina Stokes 01227 812076
Tracy Mara 01322 622484 (When St Martins MHA is closed)
Wards:
Bluebell 01227 812369
Heather 01227 812123
Foxglove 01227 865811
Type: Hospital - NHS🔍
Responsible Authority: Kent and Medway Partnership Trust🔍
Within 3 miles (see grey map markers):
- Wolton & Co Solicitors (Type: Law firm)
