Contact

Difference between revisions of "St Martins Hospital"
 
Line 5: Line 5:
 
|Details=https://www.kmpt.nhs.uk/locations/st-martins-hospital/6834
 
|Details=https://www.kmpt.nhs.uk/locations/st-martins-hospital/6834
 
|MHA Office=Tina Stokes 01227 812076
 
|MHA Office=Tina Stokes 01227 812076
 +
Tracy Mara 01322 622484 (When St Martins MHA is closed)
 
|Wards=Bluebell 01227 812369
 
|Wards=Bluebell 01227 812369
 
Heather 01227 812123
 
Heather 01227 812123

Latest revision as of 13:30, 28 August 2020


Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).

Address: Littlebourne Road Canterbury Kent CT1 1AZ

DX: Information required

Email: Information required

Telephone: 01227 45937 (switchboard)

Fax: Information required

Details:

https://www.kmpt.nhs.uk/locations/st-martins-hospital/6834

MHA Office:

Tina Stokes 01227 812076
Tracy Mara 01322 622484 (When St Martins MHA is closed)

Wards:

Bluebell 01227 812369
Heather 01227 812123
Foxglove 01227 865811

MAGIC BOOK

Edit page now
(no need to log in!)

Return to Magic Book main page

Type: Hospital - NHS🔍

Responsible Authority: Kent and Medway Partnership Trust🔍

Within 3 miles (see grey map markers):

Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Contact:St_Martins_Hospital&oldid=42951"