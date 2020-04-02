Difference between revisions of "St Martins Hospital"
|
m (Text replacement - "|Other=" to "|Details=")
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Contact
{{Contact
|−
|−
|Address=Littlebourne Road Canterbury Kent CT1 1AZ
|Address=Littlebourne Road Canterbury Kent CT1 1AZ
|Coordinates=51.27832, 1.10978
|Coordinates=51.27832, 1.10978
|Telephone=01227 45937 (switchboard)
|Telephone=01227 45937 (switchboard)
|+
|MHA Office=Tina Stokes 01227 812076
|MHA Office=Tina Stokes 01227 812076
|Wards=Bluebell 01227 812369
|Wards=Bluebell 01227 812369
|−
|+
01227 812123
Foxglove 01227 865811
Foxglove 01227 865811
|+
|Responsible Authority=Kent and Medway Partnership Trust
|Responsible Authority=Kent and Medway Partnership Trust
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 12:54, 2 April 2020
Obtain Google Maps directions (this will take you to Google's website or app).
Address: Littlebourne Road Canterbury Kent CT1 1AZ
DX: Information required
Email: Information required
Telephone: 01227 45937 (switchboard)
Fax: Information required
Details:
MHA Office:
Tina Stokes 01227 812076
Wards:
Bluebell 01227 812369
Heather 01227 812123
Foxglove 01227 865811
MAGIC BOOK
(no need to log in!)
Return to Magic Book main page
Type: Hospital - NHS🔍
Responsible Authority: Kent and Medway Partnership Trust🔍
Within 3 miles (see grey map markers):
- Wolton & Co Solicitors (Type: Law firm)
Please contact me if there are any problems with this page which can't be fixed by simply editing it.