Difference between revisions of "St Martins Hospital"

Address: Littlebourne Road Canterbury Kent CT1 1AZ

DX: Information required

Email: Information required

Telephone: 01227 45937 (switchboard)

Fax: Information required

Details:

https://www.kmpt.nhs.uk/locations/st-martins-hospital/6834

MHA Office:

Tina Stokes 01227 812076

Wards:

Bluebell 01227 812369
Heather 01227 812123
Foxglove 01227 865811

Type: Hospital - NHS🔍

Responsible Authority: Kent and Medway Partnership Trust🔍

