Difference between revisions of "St Martin of Tours"

Type Address Barristers' chambers 81 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1DD Independent BIA • Independent social worker W1K 6TA Law firm Office F1, Raydean House, 15 Western Parade, Great North Road, Barnet, EN5 1AH Law firm 90 Long Acre, Covent Garden, London WC2E 9RZ Law firm 470 - 474 Holloway Road, London N7 6NN Hospital - private 11-19 Lisson Grove Marylebone London NW1 6SH Independent BIA • Independent social worker Watford Trust HQ MH Law Department, Stephenson House, 75 Hampstead Road, London NW1 2PL Hospital - NHS Homerton Hospital, Homerton Row, E9 6SR Court PO Box 70185, First Avenue House, 42-49 High Holborn, London, WC1A 9JA Law firm Kemp House, 152-160 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX. Law firm 24-26 Bedford Row, London, WC1R 4HE Barristers' chambers 57 - 60 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3LJ Law firm Fleet House, 8-12 New Bridge Street, London EC4V 6AL Hospital - NHS Dartmouth Park Hill, N19 5NX Independent BIA • Independent social worker Registered Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9JQ Hospital - NHS 12 Kenworthy Road, Homerton, London, E9 5TE Representative body 113 Chancery Lane, London WC2A 1PL Court Strand, London, WC2A 2LL Regulatory body 2nd Floor, 24 Martin Lane, London EC4R 0DR Hospital - NHS St Ann's Rd, London N15 3TH Law firm Warnford Court, 29 Throgmorton Street, London, EC2N 2AT Hospital - NHS Mile End Hospital, Bancroft Road, London, E1 4DG

